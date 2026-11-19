The No. 4 UCLA Bruins visit the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

UCLA is 10-0. Michigan is 5-5 and needs one more win to become bowl eligible, with this game and a trip to Ohio State left.

UCLA forced three turnovers in a 22-14 win over Illinois on Nov. 13. The Bruins close the regular season against USC.

Michigan has lost two straight, 15-6 to Michigan State and 31-7 at Oregon in Week 11. The Wolverines threw for 71 yards against the Ducks.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Michigan

When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow Live: FOX Sports

Players To Watch

UCLA's offense runs on quarterback play that gets yards in chunks: a 232-yard, two-touchdown game against Illinois on Nov. 13 moved Ty Dieffenbach to 1,218 passing yards and eight touchdowns this season. He completed 13 of 20 passes for 11.6 yards per attempt against the Illini.

Dieffenbach threw for 303 yards on 16 attempts at Minnesota on Nov. 7, and Michigan allows 173.4 passing yards per game. A Michigan offense that scores 18.3 points per game has no quick way back once those throws connect.

Wayne Knight anchors UCLA's ground game with 845 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns this season. He carried 18 times for 56 yards against Illinois on Nov. 13 and ran for 109 yards and a touchdown at Minnesota on Nov. 7, his best game of the last five.

Knight faces a Michigan run defense that allows 103.1 rushing yards per game, while UCLA averages 202.7. Michigan's front gives up about 100 fewer yards than the Bruins gain, and that cushion is what Knight's carries protect.

Michigan's offense has little else to lean on, so a 107-yard game on 13 carries at Oregon on Nov. 14, including a 70-yard run, matters: it pushed Savion Hiter to 438 rushing yards this season, the most on the Wolverines. He also scored against Michigan State on Nov. 7 and ran for 78 yards on 11 carries against Penn State on Oct. 17.

Michigan passes for just 163.6 yards per game, so Hiter's ground production carries much of the offense. UCLA allows only 85.3 rushing yards per game, and against a front that tight one breakaway run moves Michigan faster than ten short ones.

John Henry Daley supplies more than a quarter of Michigan's team total of 23 sacks with his six this season, and he had five tackles at Oregon on Nov. 14. The senior defensive end also had two sacks and a forced fumble against Michigan State on Nov. 7.

Daley faces a UCLA offense that averages 222.1 passing yards per game and 32.4 points per game. Getting Ty Dieffenbach off his spot early is Michigan's cheapest way to cut into that scoring.

UCLA vs. Michigan Odds