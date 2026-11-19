The Rutgers Scarlet Knights visit the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET from West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Penn State is 6-4 and bowl eligible after winning three straight. Rutgers is 2-8 and has lost four in a row.

Rutgers managed 143 total yards in a 31-0 loss to Nebraska in Week 11. The Scarlet Knights finish the season at home against Michigan State.

Penn State lost four straight before this run, which includes a 28-25 win at Washington. The Nittany Lions ran for 229 yards in a 42-14 win over Minnesota in Week 11.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Penn State

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Rutgers has lost four straight, and 13 carries for 21 yards against Nebraska on Nov. 14 left Antwan Raymond at 810 rushing yards this season, the most on Rutgers. He has six rushing touchdowns and ran for 150 yards and a touchdown at Northwestern on Oct. 24, 85 yards against Michigan on Oct. 31 and 56 yards at Wisconsin on Nov. 7.

Raymond faces a Penn State defense that allows 18.8 points per game. Long drives built on his carries are how Rutgers keeps its offense on the field and that defense resting.

AJ Surace remains the Rutgers starter with Dylan Lonergan doubtful, after he threw for 161 yards and a touchdown at Wisconsin on Nov. 7 and completed four of 12 passes for 24 yards with two interceptions against Nebraska on Nov. 14. He has 847 passing yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Penn State has 14 sacks, among the fewest in the nation. A pass rush that thin is the best news Rutgers has at quarterback, and it gives Surace room to recover from the Nebraska game.

Penn State's offense found its rhythm in a 42-14 win against Minnesota on Nov. 14, when three touchdown passes brought Rocco Becht to 18 for the season. He completed nine of 15 passes for 84 yards without an interception and has 2,163 passing yards.

Becht went 16 of 27 for 240 yards and two touchdowns at Washington on Nov. 7. Rutgers has only 11 sacks this season, and a rush that light leaves him time to work through his reads.

Benjamin Brahmer has five receiving touchdowns, the most on Penn State, including two catches for 23 yards, both touchdowns, against Minnesota on Nov. 14. He had four catches for 58 yards against Purdue on Oct. 31 and has caught a pass in each of Penn State's last five games.

Wide receiver Koby Howard is out for Saturday, which grows Brahmer's role. Rutgers gives up 32.3 points per game, and the red-zone looks keep coming to him against that.

Rutgers vs. Penn State Odds