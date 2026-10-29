How to Watch Purdue vs. Penn State: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Purdue Boilermakers visit the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET from West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. Both teams are 3-4, with Purdue at 2-2 in Big Ten play and Penn State at 0-4.

Penn State comes off an open date after a 21-18 loss at Michigan, its fourth straight defeat. The Nittany Lions are still looking for their first Big Ten win and allow 18.9 points per game.

Purdue also had the week off following a 38-26 loss to Washington on Oct. 16. The Boilermakers throw for 280.7 yards per game, and Ryan Browne has three 300-yard games this season, but their defense allows 32.3 points per game.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Penn State

When: Saturday, October 31, 2026 at 4:15 p.m. ET

Where: West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

TV: BTN

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Purdue throws for 280.7 yards per game, and Ryan Browne has three 300-yard games this season. Penn State allows only 141.3 passing yards per game, and Purdue gives up 32.3 points, so the offense has to keep pace.

Two of Browne's three interceptions came in the loss to Washington on Oct. 16, when Asaad Waseem was his top target with 16 looks. Penn State has seven interceptions, so Browne has to be careful about forcing the ball into tight coverage. His throws to Waseem on third down are the ones to watch.

Fame Ijeboi ran for 195 yards and three touchdowns against Minnesota on Oct. 10, then Washington held him to 19 yards on 13 carries six days later. He leads Purdue with nine rushing touchdowns.

Penn State allows 172.3 rushing yards per game, more than it gives up through the air, so the Boilermakers' best plan may be on the ground. A strong day from Ijeboi would keep Browne out of tough passing downs against that secondary. Which version of him shows up is the question.

Penn State has lost four straight, and Rocco Becht threw two interceptions in the latest, a 21-18 loss at Michigan on Oct. 17. Chase Sowell caught 11 passes for 151 yards that day.

Purdue allows 251.6 passing yards per game and has eight sacks, so Becht should have time and room. Jojo Hayden has two of the Boilermakers' seven interceptions, both in their past two games, so ball security still matters. Koby Howard is doubtful and likely to miss his fifth straight game, and Chase Sowell is questionable. If Sowell plays, watch whether he gets the same volume.

Tony Rojas has a sack in four straight games, and his five sacks are more than half of Penn State's nine. He also leads the Nittany Lions with 56 tackles, and he had 12 tackles and a sack at Michigan on Oct. 17.

Purdue has allowed 16 sacks, 13 of them against Browne, so Rojas gets a line he can attack. Ijeboi's runs will keep him busy on early downs, and his two interceptions show he can make plays in coverage too. His sack streak is the one to follow.

Purdue vs. Penn State Odds

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