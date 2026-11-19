The No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 12 p.m. ET from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Ohio State visits Nebraska, which is already bowl eligible at 6-4.

The Buckeyes are 7-3 after back-to-back losses to USC and Oregon and a 28-19 win over Northwestern in Week 11. Ohio State topped 30 points in five of its first seven games but has scored 28 or fewer in each of the last three.

Nebraska opened 5-0, then lost four straight, three of them by seven points or fewer. The Cornhuskers ended that skid with a 31-0 win at Rutgers.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Nebraska

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Ohio State's passing game keeps flowing through Jeremiah Smith, who has 1,317 receiving yards and 15 touchdown catches this season. He had 11 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown against Northwestern on Nov. 14 and has topped 65 receiving yards in each of his last five games.

Smith faces a Nebraska defense that allows 177.1 passing yards per game and has 27 sacks. Ohio State averages 308.3 passing yards, 131.2 more than the Cornhuskers usually give up, and Smith is the target built to close that gap.

With Ja'Kobi Jackson week-to-week with a foot injury, Bo Jackson owns the Ohio State backfield with 799 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns this season. He carried 20 times for 114 yards and a touchdown against Northwestern on Nov. 14, his second 100-yard game in his last three, and ran for 121 yards at USC on Oct. 31.

Jackson faces a Nebraska defense that allows 91.4 rushing yards per game while Ohio State averages 149.7 on the ground. The Buckeyes' ground game sits 58.3 yards above what the Cornhuskers usually allow, and with Ja'Kobi Jackson out, Bo Jackson takes that work.

Nebraska's offense stays steady when Anthony Colandrea protects the ball, as in the 31-0 win at Rutgers on Nov. 14 with 188 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He has thrown for 2,297 yards and 18 touchdowns this season and for 284 yards at Illinois on Nov. 6.

Colandrea faces an Ohio State defense that allows 193.4 passing yards per game and 18.4 points per game. He has thrown seven interceptions this season. Nebraska's passing offense averages 238.2 yards, 44.8 more than the Buckeyes usually allow, and ball security decides whether the Cornhuskers keep that edge.

Nebraska has leaned on Jamal Rule more lately, with 22 carries for 103 yards at Rutgers on Nov. 14, his highest carry total of the last five games. He has 635 rushing yards this season, with 72 against Washington on Oct. 31 and 69 at Illinois on Nov. 6.

Rule faces an Ohio State defense that allows 92.7 rushing yards per game, while Nebraska averages 187.2 on the ground. That is 94.5 yards more than the Buckeyes give up, and Rule's workload is how the Cornhuskers test that front.

Ohio State vs. Nebraska Odds