How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 1 Miami (FL) Hurricanes visit the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. ET from Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Miami is 7-0 and 5-0 in ACC play, while North Carolina is 4-3 and 2-2 in the conference.

Miami beat Pittsburgh 52-23 on Oct. 24 in its last game. The Hurricanes score 49 points per game, allow 15.3 and give up 60 rushing yards per game. They are 3-0 on the road.

North Carolina lost to Syracuse 31-30 in overtime on Oct. 24 in its last game. The Tar Heels are 1-2 at home, and all three of their losses have come by 11 points or fewer.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina

When: Saturday, October 31, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

Darian Mensah has one interception in 204 attempts, and he completes 81.4% of his passes for an offense that scores 49.0 points per game. He went 31 of 37 for 387 yards and four touchdowns against Pittsburgh.

North Carolina has five interceptions, three of them by Greg Smith, but Mensah has given defenses almost nothing to work with. The Tar Heels' best chance is making him hold the ball. His time in the pocket is the thing to watch, because he has rarely been forced into a bad throw.

A 16-catch, 194-yard day against Pittsburgh on Oct. 24 left Malachi Toney with 66 catches this season, and no other Hurricane has more than 24. He also scored three touchdowns in that game.

North Carolina allows 218.0 passing yards per game, and he has caught at least 11 passes in four games this season. The Tar Heels know where the ball is going, and stopping it is another matter for a defense that allows 372.7 total yards per game. Count how many of Mensah's third-down throws go his way.

North Carolina got a season-high 271 passing yards from Billy Edwards Jr. in the 31-30 overtime loss to Syracuse on Oct. 24. Miami allows only 60.0 rushing yards per game, so the Tar Heels may need his arm again.

The pass rush is the problem. Miami has 20 sacks, led by Marquise Lightfoot with five, and Edwards has been sacked 15 times. His 75-yard completion is North Carolina's longest play of the season, so the Tar Heels need him to find a few shots before the rush arrives. Watch his first deep attempt.

Xavier Lewis has seven of North Carolina's 14 sacks, half the team's total, and he opened the season with two in each of the first three games.

Miami has allowed nine sacks, eight of them on Mensah, and the Hurricanes run for 211.1 yards per game, so Lewis has to play the run before he can rush. That balance is what makes Miami hard to pressure. The matchup to watch is whether he can get to Mensah on the few obvious passing downs Miami faces.

Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina Odds

Learn more about Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs. North Carolina Tar Heels and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.