The Maryland Terrapins visit the No. 18 USC Trojans on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 6:15 p.m. ET from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Maryland is 4-6 and needs to win this game and its finale against Penn State to become bowl eligible. The Terrapins have won two straight after losing six in a row.

Cardell Williams completed 21 of 23 passes and accounted for three touchdowns in a 24-21 win over Wisconsin in Week 11. Maryland beat Purdue 34-29 the week before.

USC is 7-3 after a 27-13 loss at Indiana in Week 11, when the Trojans turned it over three times. USC beat Ohio State 30-18 on Oct. 31 and closes the regular season at UCLA.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Maryland vs. USC

When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 6:15 p.m. ET

Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

TV: BTN

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Maryland's ground game runs through DeJuan Williams, who has 509 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns after 72 yards on 22 carries against Wisconsin on Nov. 14.

Williams ran for 99 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown at Purdue on Nov. 7, including a 75-yard carry, and he has run for 70 or more yards in each of Maryland's last two games. USC allows 126.9 rushing yards per game, almost exactly the 127.3 Maryland averages. Maryland's offense stays balanced only when its lead back keeps the clock moving.

Maryland converts only 33.8% of its third downs, and Preston Howard, a 6-foot-5, 239-pound senior tight end, is the big target for the throws that have to move the chains. He led the Terrapins with 77 receiving yards against Wisconsin on Nov. 14.

Howard works in an offense that averages 233.9 passing yards per game, and USC allows 229.6 through the air, nearly the same number. The Terrapins need him as the short-throw target who keeps drives alive against the Trojans.

USC's offense averages 296.1 passing yards per game, and Jayden Maiava is the reason: 311 yards at Indiana on Nov. 14 pushed him to 2,835 yards, 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Maiava has thrown for at least 222 yards in each of the Trojans' last five games, including 258 at Wisconsin on Oct. 24 and 301 at Penn State on Oct. 10. Maryland allows 214.3 passing yards per game, below his 222-yard floor. USC's offense runs through his arm, and the bounce-back from the Indiana loss starts there.

Trent Mosley leads USC with 642 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns, and his 130 yards at Indiana on Nov. 14 show how much the Trojans lean on him when they need a big play.

He has topped 100 receiving yards in three of USC's last five games, including 101 against Ohio State on Oct. 31 and 111 at Penn State on Oct. 10, and he had 118 in the season opener against San Jose State on Aug. 29. Maryland allows 30.3 points per game. Mosley is the receiver USC leans on to turn drives into touchdowns.

Maryland vs. USC Odds