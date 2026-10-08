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how to watch maryland vs ohio state
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How to Watch Maryland vs. Ohio State: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Oct. 10, 2026 9:50 a.m. ET

The Maryland Terrapins visit the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 at 4:15 p.m. ET from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State is 4-1 and Maryland is 2-3. The Buckeyes beat Iowa 31-14 on Saturday, and the Terrapins lost to Nebraska 48-23.

Ohio State has won four of its five games, with its only loss a 24-23 decision at Texas on Sept. 12. Maryland has lost three straight since beating UConn 38-14 on Sept. 12.

The Buckeyes are 34.5-point favorites over the Terrapins.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Maryland vs. Ohio State

Players To Watch

Washington threw for 254 yards and a touchdown on 23-of-44 passing in Maryland's 48-23 loss at Nebraska, and was intercepted twice. He has 1,288 passing yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions through five games, including 359 yards and three touchdowns against Virginia Tech. Four of his interceptions came in the loss to UCLA.

Fifth-ranked Ohio State has allowed 63 points through five games, 12.6 per game, including three points each against Ball State and Kent State. Jaylen McClain leads the Buckeyes with two interceptions. Washington has thrown six interceptions in his last two games.

Durr caught seven passes for 149 yards and a 65-yard touchdown at Nebraska. He leads Maryland with 461 receiving yards and has reached 100 yards in three of the Terrapins' five games, adding 42 catches and four touchdowns overall. He also had 109 yards and two touchdowns against Virginia Tech and 103 yards and a score at UConn.

Ohio State is 4-1, with its only loss coming 24-23 at Texas, and beat Iowa 31-14 in its most recent game. The Buckeyes have allowed 12.6 points per game, and Durr has three 100-yard receiving games this season.

Sayin completed 20 of 27 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns in the 31-14 win at Iowa. He has 1,530 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and one interception, and Ohio State averages 357.0 passing yards per game, second nationally. He threw for 367 yards and four touchdowns against Illinois the game before. His only interception came in the loss at Texas.

Maryland has 14.0 sacks this season, tied for 21st nationally. DD Holmes leads the Terrapins with 2.5. Sayin averaged 12.0 yards per attempt at Iowa.

Smith caught 11 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns at Iowa, his second game over 200 yards this season. He leads Ohio State with 823 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns, and has 44 catches through five games. He had 217 yards and four touchdowns against Illinois the game before. He has topped 150 yards in four of five games.

Maryland has allowed 151 points through five games, 30.2 per game, including 54 to UCLA and 48 to Nebraska. The Terrapins have lost three straight games. Messiah Delhomme leads Maryland with two interceptions. Smith averages 18.7 yards per catch.

Maryland vs. Ohio State Odds

Learn more about the Maryland Terrapins vs. Ohio State Buckeyes game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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