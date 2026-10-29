How to Watch Kansas vs. TCU: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Kansas Jayhawks visit the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Both teams are 3-4 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 play.

TCU keeps losing close games. All four of its losses have come by eight points or fewer, including a 24-20 loss to West Virginia in which Jaden Craig threw for 372 yards. The Horned Frogs allow 13.9 points per game.

Kansas snapped a two-game losing streak with a 25-24 win over Baylor. The Jayhawks run for 207.3 yards per game but are 0-2 in true road games this season. Dylan Edwards carried 30 times for 156 yards against Baylor.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Kansas vs. TCU

When: Saturday, October 31, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Kansas runs for 207.3 yards per game, and Isaiah Marshall is part of that, with 403 rushing yards and two 100-yard games. He also threw two touchdown passes in the 25-24 win over Baylor. Marshall is a game-time decision after being downgraded to questionable, and Cole Ballard would start if he can't go.

TCU allows 158.9 passing yards per game and has 17 sacks, 4.5 of them by Koron Hayward, so Marshall's legs are his best counter when the rush comes. He has been sacked 11 times and has thrown seven interceptions, so Kansas has to pick its spots through the air. Watch how often Kansas calls his number on designed runs.

Dylan Edwards carried 30 times for 156 yards against Baylor on Oct. 24, and his 105 carries lead Kansas. The Jayhawks run 42.4 times per game.

TCU allows 105.4 rushing yards per game and 13.9 points per game, and linebacker Hudson Hooper leads the Horned Frogs with 41 tackles. Kansas needs Edwards to keep it in manageable downs on the road, where the Jayhawks are 0-2 this season. Another 30-carry workload would mean Kansas is playing the game it wants.

TCU's four losses have come by eight points or fewer, and Jaden Craig threw for 372 yards in the latest, a 24-20 loss to West Virginia. It was his fourth 300-yard game.

Kansas allows 183.1 passing yards per game and has two interceptions, so the Jayhawks rarely take the ball away through the air. The bigger threat is the rush. Craig has been sacked 20 times, and Leroy Harris III has 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. His ball security when Harris gets home is the thing to watch.

Ed Small leads TCU with 514 receiving yards, but West Virginia held him to three catches for 20 yards on Oct. 24. Tight end Kari Ashley is four yards behind him with 510, so Craig spreads the ball around.

Kansas has to account for both, and Small has two 100-yard games this season. The Jayhawks have recovered five opponent fumbles, so he has to secure the ball after the catch. His target count early will show whether TCU makes a point of getting him going after a quiet week.

Kansas vs. TCU Odds

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