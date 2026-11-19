The No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes visit the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. ET from Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.

Iowa is 8-2 and has won three straight. Illinois is 6-4 and already bowl eligible, with a trip to Northwestern left after this game.

Iowa ran for 246 yards in a 28-7 win over Purdue in Week 11. The streak includes a 30-0 shutout of Wisconsin, and the Hawkeyes' two losses came against Ohio State and Minnesota.

Illinois had won four straight, including a 21-10 win over Oregon, before a 22-14 loss at UCLA on Nov. 13. The Illini turned it over three times in that game.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Illinois

When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Gies Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL

TV: BTN

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Iowa's offense wins on efficiency, and a 188-yard, one-touchdown game without an interception against Purdue on Nov. 14 pushed Hank Brown to 1,504 passing yards this season. He completed 20 of 29 passes in that game and threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns against Wisconsin on Oct. 31, his best game of the last five.

Illinois allows 246.3 passing yards per game, while Iowa averages 198.9. That secondary gives Brown room to keep Iowa from becoming a one-dimensional offense.

Across Iowa's last five games, 345 yards on 70 carries make L.J. Phillips Jr. the Hawkeyes' workhorse, including 23 carries for 123 yards against Purdue on Nov. 14 and 128 yards at Northwestern on Nov. 7. He ran for 27 yards on nine carries against Wisconsin on Oct. 31, so his output tracks his workload.

Illinois allows 128.9 rushing yards per game, and Iowa averages 181.0. A defense that gives up that much on the ground keeps rewarding teams that hand the ball to Phillips 20 times.

Collin Dixon leads Illinois with 946 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns this season, and he caught four passes for 36 yards and a touchdown at UCLA on Nov. 13. He had eight catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns against Nebraska on Nov. 6 and six for 103 yards at Maryland on Oct. 31.

Dixon has caught a touchdown in four of Illinois' last five games. Illinois needs Dixon to win in the red zone against an Iowa defense that allows only 11.7 points per game.

Iowa vs. Illinois Odds