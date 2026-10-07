College Football
How to watch Illinois vs. Michigan State
College Football

How to Watch Illinois vs. Michigan State: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Oct. 10, 2026 9:49 a.m. ET

The Illinois Fighting Illini visit the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. Both teams are 2-3. Illinois lost 24-17 to Purdue on Saturday, and Michigan State lost 31-3 at Wisconsin.

The Fighting Illini have dropped two straight, falling 42-19 at No. 7 Ohio State before the Purdue loss, after a 48-10 win over Southern Illinois on Sept. 19. The Spartans have lost three in a row, including 27-10 at No. 3 Notre Dame and 31-13 to Nebraska, and scored 26 points total in those games.

The Fighting Illini are 2.5-point favorites over the Spartans, with a total of 48.5 and a moneyline of -134 for the Fighting Illini and +110 for the Spartans.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Michigan State

Players To Watch

Katin Houser went 21 of 37 for 225 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a 24-17 loss to Purdue. He has 1,246 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes this season, with a 305-yard, two-touchdown game against Southern Illinois and a 271-yard, three-touchdown game against Duke. He has also run for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Michigan State is 2-3 and has 7.0 sacks, tied for 96th nationally. Eli Coenen leads the Spartans with 3.0 sacks, and Kenny Soares Jr. leads them with one interception.

Collin Dixon caught 10 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown against Purdue. He leads Illinois with 546 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns, including 11 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns against Duke and eight catches for 131 yards and two scores against Southern Illinois. He has scored in four of five games, all but the loss at Ohio State.

Michigan State has allowed 20 points to Toledo, 7 to Eastern Michigan, 27 to Notre Dame, 31 to Nebraska and 31 to Wisconsin, 116 in all over five games. Dixon has 40 catches and eight receiving touchdowns this season.

Alessio Milivojevic went 15 of 32 for 103 yards in a 31-3 loss at Wisconsin. He has 851 passing yards and three touchdown passes through five games, including 247 yards and a touchdown in the opener against Toledo and 170 yards and two touchdowns against Eastern Michigan. He threw for 208 yards against Nebraska and has not thrown a touchdown pass in three straight games.

Illinois has 3.0 sacks, tied for 134th nationally, and lost 24-17 to Purdue in its most recent game. Michigan State averages 182.0 passing yards per game, 110th nationally.

Jaziun Patterson ran 18 times for 62 yards at Wisconsin, after 16 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown against Nebraska. He has 162 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 44 carries this season. His 34 carries over the last two games are more than triple his total from his first two appearances.

Illinois has allowed 130 points in five games, an average of 26.0, including 42 at Ohio State and 31 against Duke. Michigan State runs for 123.6 yards per game, 113th nationally.

Illinois vs. Michigan State Odds

Learn more about the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Michigan State Spartans game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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