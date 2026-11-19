The No. 19 Arizona Wildcats visit the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET from Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.

Kansas State is 4-6 and needs to win this game and its finale at Iowa State to become bowl eligible. Arizona is 7-3 and closes the regular season at home against Arizona State.

Arizona started 6-1 and has lost two of its last three, most recently a 40-39 loss to Utah in Week 11. The Utes ran for 296 yards in that game. Arizona ran for 59.

Kansas State has lost four straight since beating Kansas, a run that includes a 66-28 loss to Oklahoma State. The Wildcats fell 20-10 at TCU in Week 11.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Kansas State

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Arizona needs Noah Fifita's arm after the 40-39 loss to Utah on Nov. 14, when he threw three touchdowns, completed 27 of 43 passes for 356 yards and reached 24 touchdown passes this season.

Fifita has thrown for 300 yards or more in each of his last five games and has 3,150 yards this season, with 417 against Texas Tech on Oct. 31 the most of that stretch. Kansas State allows 178.2 passing yards per game while Arizona averages 326.2. Arizona's whole offense is built around Fifita keeping that edge alive.

Isaiah Mizell leads Arizona with 868 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns, and he caught seven of 11 targets for 115 yards and two scores against Utah on Nov. 14.

Mizell has caught at least six passes in each of his last five games and topped 100 receiving yards in four of them, including a 94-yard catch at Texas Tech on Oct. 31. Kansas State allows 26.1 points per game. Mizell gives Arizona the deep threat opponents have to account for on every snap.

Kansas State leans on a 607-yard rusher, and Rodney Fields Jr. also has six rushing touchdowns, though he managed 33 yards on nine carries at TCU on Nov. 14 after 87 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries against Oklahoma State.

Fields also has 81 receiving yards this season. Arizona allows 142.3 rushing yards per game against a Kansas State ground game that averages 182.9. His workload decides how long Kansas State keeps the ball away from Fifita.

Eight catches for 115 yards gave Kansas State's passing game a target at TCU on Nov. 14: Jaron Tibbs, whose total was his most receiving yards in his last five games.

Tibbs has 536 receiving yards and five touchdowns this season, has scored in three of his last five games and had nine catches for 57 yards at Arizona State on Oct. 24. Arizona allows 203.4 passing yards per game, about 18 fewer than Kansas State averages. Kansas State needs Tibbs' steady catches to move the chains through the air.

Arizona vs. Kansas State Odds