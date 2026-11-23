The Arizona State Sun Devils visit the No. 16 Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET from Casino Del Sol Stadium in Tucson, Arizona.

Arizona State is 6-5 and Arizona is 8-3 going into the regular-season finale. Arizona State won 26-13 at UCF in Week 12, then lost 30-27 in overtime to Oklahoma State in Week 13. Arizona won 35-28 in overtime at Kansas State in Week 13.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Arizona

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Casino Del Sol Stadium, Tucson, Arizona

TV: FOX

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

Reed Harris caught 11 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 13 overtime loss to Oklahoma State. He has 70 catches for 1,159 yards and 11 touchdowns this season, about 16.6 yards per catch.

Arizona allows 194.9 passing yards per game, which ranks inside the top 40 nationally, and the Wildcats have 32 sacks, a top-15 total. Harris has six 100-yard games this season, and Arizona State needs one more against that Wildcats secondary in the rivalry finale.

In the Week 12 win at UCF, Cardae Mack ran for 111 yards, then added 66 more against Oklahoma State. He has 780 yards and seven touchdowns on 143 carries this season, about 5.5 yards per carry.

Arizona allows 151.1 rushing yards per game and 4.24 yards per carry, which ranks in the bottom half of the FBS. Mack gains over a yard more per carry than the Wildcats usually concede, which lets Arizona State lean on the run in Tucson.

Noah Fifita threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns at Kansas State and ran for 58 yards and another score in the overtime win. He has completed 71.4% of his passes for 3,473 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions, though he has been sacked 30 times.

Arizona State allows 229.7 passing yards per game, which ranks in the bottom third of the FBS. Fifita's completion rate against a secondary that soft gives Arizona its most reliable way to move the ball in the rivalry finale.

Five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown at Kansas State in Week 13 gave Isaiah Mizell his fifth 100-yard game of the season. He has 52 catches for 990 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 19.0 yards per catch.

Arizona State has given up 14 touchdown passes and nearly 11 yards per completion, with 6.72 yards per pass attempt. Every deep shot to Mizell tests a secondary that concedes big gains, with a 1,000-yard season one catch away in the finale.

Arizona State vs. Arizona Odds

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