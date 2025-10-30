College Football
Heisman Trophy Rankings: Haynes King, Julian Sayin Lead Robert Griffin III's List
Heisman Trophy Rankings: Haynes King, Julian Sayin Lead Robert Griffin III's List

Updated Oct. 30, 2025 8:57 p.m. ET

Georgia Tech has been the surprise of the college football season, climbing to No. 7 in the nation while maintaining a perfect 8–0 record heading into November.

FOX Sports analyst and 2011 Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III has been particularly impressed with Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King, who’s excelling both through the air and on the ground.

King now leads RGIII’s Heisman Trophy list after a standout performance in the Yellow Jackets’ double-digit win over Syracuse on Saturday. He completed 80.6% of his passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 91 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Here's a complete look at RGIII's Heisman front-runners heading into Week 10.

1. Haynes King, QB, Georgia Tech

RGIII on King: "This guy is Mr. Do It All for Georgia Tech. He's completing over 72% of his passes. He has extreme efficiency in the passing game. When you are looking for a dual-threat who can do it all — he packed that thing with 12 rushing touchdowns. Haynes King is a dynamic playmaker that voters would love to give the Heisman Trophy to, and so far this season, he has earned that No. 1 spot."

2. Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

RGIII on Sayin: "Somebody has got to start putting some respect on this man’s name. He has thrown for 1,800 yards, 19 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He’s completing over 80% of his passes against conference foes."

3. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

RGIII on Simpson: "He has got 20 touchdown passes compared to only one inception. Since the first week of the season in their loss against Florida State, this man has been balling out of his mind — just like he told us he would."

4. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

RGIII on Mendoza: "If you like big arms, he has got that. Twenty-four touchdown passes and only three interceptions. He is the essence of efficiency, completing nearly 73% of his passes."

5. Bear Bachmeier, QB, BYU

RGIII on Bachmeier: "This grizzly freshman leads all Big 12 quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns with nine. He has led BYU to three double-digit comebacks on the road. He gets the ball out of his hands quickly. He has got 20 touchdowns and only three turnovers. We see you, Air Bear!"

College Football
