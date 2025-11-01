'He Deserves It': Texas HC Steve Sarkisian Praises QB Arch Manning After Win

QB Arch Manning has continued to make promising strides in his first full season as Texas' starter, and head coach Steve Sarkisian let it be known Saturday just how proud he is of how far the redshirt sophomore has come.

"He's really growing up before our eyes, and he's making great decisions," Sarkisian said after the 20th-ranked Longhorns' 34-31 win over No. 9 Vanderbilt. "[I'm] very proud of him. It [has] been a long year. He [has] been through a lot and so, for him to have some of the success he's having right now — he deserves it."

Manning was exceptional in Week 10, completing 75.8% of his passes (25-for-33) for 328 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Texas is now riding a four-game winning streak after a rough start to the season.

Manning struggled mightily in his first five starts in losses to Ohio State and Florida, only seemingly doing well against lesser competition. He completed 55.9% of his passes and totaled three touchdowns and three interceptions against the Buckeyes and the Gators, compared to a 64.3% completion rate and an 8-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio in double-digit wins over San Jose State, UTEP and Sam Houston.

In Texas' 45-38 overtime win against Mississippi State last week, Manning stuffed the stat sheet, going 29-for-46 for a season-best 346 yards and three touchdowns. He was hurt on the first play of overtime and spent most of the week in concussion protocol before getting cleared Friday. His breakout game followed modest showings in wins over Oklahoma and Kentucky, where he totaled 298 yards (33-for-54) and one score.

As Manning continues to improve this season, Sarkisian fielded a question asking if he considers Saturday's victory over Vandy a "statement win." He stopped short of agreeing, though, and harped on Texas needing to stay the course after dropping its SEC opener.

"They're all statement wins right now, Sarkisian said. "We put ourselves in this position. When you lose your conference opener, it's one game at a time at that point."

Following Saturday's win, Texas (7-2) is now 4-1 in the SEC behind Ole Miss, Alabama and Texas A&M. The Longhorns will have an uphill battle as the year continues if they hope to return to the SEC Championship Game after posting a 7-1 mark in conference play in 2024.

Of course, if Manning keeps this up, Texas should be in good position. Saturday marked his third-highest completion rate of the season — and his most efficient outing since Texas earned Red River Rivalry bragging rights on Oct. 11.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!