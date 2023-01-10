College Football Georgia, Michigan lead Joel Klatt's early 2023 Top 10 rankings 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had an eye-popping quote following the Bulldogs' 65-7 victory over TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship that summed up the program's recent dominance.

"It seems like for the past three or four months we've been looking to see if somebody could beat us," Bennett said, "and we just ran out of games. Nobody could."

When looking at the talent Georgia is expected to bring back next season, as well as a loaded recruiting class set to arrive in Athens, it could be the same story in 2023 for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt recently released his Top 10 rankings for the 2023 college football season, with the Bulldogs leading the way.

Here is a look at Klatt's 2023 Top 10 rankings.

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2022 record: 15-0 (8-0)

Why they're ranked here: The Bulldogs became the first program since Alabama in 2011-12 to win back-to-back national titles, and expectations will be sky-high again for Kirby Smart’s team in 2023. Plenty of key starters are expected to leave for the NFL, including Broderick Jones, Kelee Ringo and Darnell Washington, but the Bulldogs have outstanding depth and are bringing in another loaded recruiting class. The biggest question facing this team will be at quarterback, as Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton will all get their chance to prove themselves.

2. Michigan Wolverines

2022 record: 13-1 (9-0)

Why they’re ranked here: The Wolverines made their second consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff, once again falling short of the national title game. The team is expected to return an abundance of talent next season, including QB J.J. McCarthy, RB Blake Corum and LB Junior Colson. Assuming Jim Harbaugh remains the Wolverines’ head coach in 2023, the Big Ten should once again go through Ann Arbor next season.

3. Ohio State Buckeyes

2022 record: 11-2 (8-1)

Why they’re ranked here: The Buckeyes return a ton of talent at offensive skill positions, including All-American wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. But the question is who will be throwing him the ball? Two-time Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud is expected to leave for the NFL, which leaves a gaping hole at QB. Kyle McCord and Devin Brown are expected to compete for the starting QB spot.

How should Buckeye fans feel about Ohio State? Joel Klatt discusses what's next for Ohio State following a loss to Georgia in the CFP semifinals.

4. Alabama Crimson Tide

2022 record: 11-2 (6-2)

Why they’re ranked here: How will Alabama handle the loss of All-Americans Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. in 2023? Nick Saban always seems to reload, and that should be the case again next season as the Crimson Tide bring in the top-rated recruiting class in the nation. Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson will likely compete for the starting QB spot, while a number of young, talented playmakers will be expected to step up on both sides of the ball.

5. Penn State Nittany Lions

2022 record: 11-2 (7-2)

Why they’re ranked here: The Nittany Lions quietly put together one of the most impressive seasons in recent memory. The team finished the 2022 campaign with an 11-2 mark, with their two losses coming against Michigan and Ohio State — both of which played in this year’s College Football Playoff. Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen teamed up to form one of the top running-back duos in the nation. Former five-star signal-caller Drew Allar is expected to take over at QB following the departure of Sean Clifford.

Will Penn State's success improve the Big Ten next season? Following a victory over Utah in the Rose Bowl, expectations will be elevated for both Penn State and the Big Ten in 2023.

6. LSU Tigers

2022 record: 10-4 (6-2)

Why they’re ranked here: Brian Kelly enjoyed a solid first season at LSU, which included 10 wins and an SEC West title. The Tigers are expected to return 10 of 11 starters on offense, including QB Jayden Daniels, who led the team in both passing and rushing in 2022. He will have the luxury of once again throwing to Malik Nabers, who hauled in 72 catches for 1,017 yards and three touchdowns this past season.

7. Florida State Seminoles

2022 record: 10-3 (5-3)

Why they’re ranked here: After starting the season 4-3, the Seminoles ran off six wins to close out the 2022 campaign. Expectations will be sky-high in Tallahassee heading into next season after the program put together its first 10-win season since 2016. FSU is bringing in a number of talented transfers in 2023, and also return both QB Jordan Travis and DE Jared Verse, who was a projected first-round pick.

8. USC Trojans

2022 record: 11-3 (8-1)

Why they’re ranked here: When Caleb Williams is under center, you have to include USC on this list. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner will be without Jordan Addison, who is expected to declare for the draft, but there is still plenty of talent on the offensive side of the ball. Plenty of questions still reside on defense, which will need to improve if the Trojans are going to win the Pac-12 next season.

Tulane shocks USC in Cotton Bowl RJ Young discusses Tulane's 46-45 victory over Caleb Williams and USC.

9. Tennessee

2022 record: 11-2 (6-2)

Why they're ranked here: Losing Hendon Hooker will be tough, but Joe Milton showed his potential in a 31-14 victory over Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl, throwing for 251 yards and three touchdowns. The defense will need to improve in 2023, especially with matchups against both Alabama and Georgia on the schedule.

10. Washington

2022 record: 11-2 (7-2)

Why they’re ranked here: Washington lost two games in 2022 by a combined 15 points. They beat rivals Oregon and Washington State and had four ranked wins, including an impressive 27-20 victory over Texas in the Alamo Bowl. With QB Michael Penix Jr. back under center and Kalen DeBoer at the helm, this should be one of the top offenses in the country in 2023.

Just missed: Oregon, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, TCU, Clemson

