FOX's Broadcast of Ohio State-Michigan the Most-Watched Game of CFB Regular Season

The Ohio State-Michigan football game is the most anticipated rivalry in college sports, and it showed with the viewership on FOX during this year's matchup.

The Buckeyes' 27-9 win over the Wolverines was the most-watched game of the 2025 college football regular season, FOX Sports announced Thursday. Ohio State's win drew an average of 18.4 million viewers, which also made the 2025 edition of "The Game" the second-most-watched college football game ever on FOX.

Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt delivered the call, with Jenny Taft and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sideline.

This was the eighth straight edition of "The Game" that FOX has broadcast. In terms of viewership numbers, the 2025 iteration was second to just the 2023 meeting, when both the Buckeyes and Wolverines entered the game undefeated. That year, Michigan went on to win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

This time around, No. 1 Ohio State snapped its four-game losing streak to Michigan. The game was nip-and-tuck throughout the first half as both defenses came to play. Ultimately, the Buckeyes' offense figured things out. Their momentum started when Julian Sayin connected with Jeremiah Smith on a fourth down for a 35-yard touchdown. Sayin finished the day with 233 yards and three touchdowns. The Buckeyes' defense held Michigan freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood to just 63 passing yards, while the Wolverines' offense was unable to find the end zone.

Ohio State will now face No. 2 Indiana in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Like the game, FOX Sports' Big Noon Kickoff delivered, bringing in 4.36 million viewers on FOX — the second most-watched BNK ever. The show started at 9 a.m. ET and featured monologues from Michigan supporter Dave Portnoy, a segment at the desk with FOX Sports' Tom Brady (a Michigan alum and Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and a Rinaldi feature on Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Ohio State.