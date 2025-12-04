College Football
FOX's Broadcast of Ohio State-Michigan the Most-Watched Game of CFB Regular Season
College Football

FOX's Broadcast of Ohio State-Michigan the Most-Watched Game of CFB Regular Season

Updated Dec. 4, 2025 7:20 p.m. ET

The Ohio State-Michigan football game is the most anticipated rivalry in college sports, and it showed with the viewership on FOX during this year's matchup. 

The Buckeyes' 27-9 win over the Wolverines was the most-watched game of the 2025 college football regular season, FOX Sports announced Thursday. Ohio State's win drew an average of 18.4 million viewers, which also made the 2025 edition of "The Game" the second-most-watched college football game ever on FOX.

Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt delivered the call, with Jenny Taft and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sideline. 

This was the eighth straight edition of "The Game" that FOX has broadcast. In terms of viewership numbers, the 2025 iteration was second to just the 2023 meeting, when both the Buckeyes and Wolverines entered the game undefeated. That year, Michigan went on to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. 

This time around, No. 1 Ohio State snapped its four-game losing streak to Michigan. The game was nip-and-tuck throughout the first half as both defenses came to play. Ultimately, the Buckeyes' offense figured things out. Their momentum started when Julian Sayin connected with Jeremiah Smith on a fourth down for a 35-yard touchdown. Sayin finished the day with 233 yards and three touchdowns. The Buckeyes' defense held Michigan freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood to just 63 passing yards, while the Wolverines' offense was unable to find the end zone. 

Ohio State will now face No. 2 Indiana in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Like the game, FOX Sports' Big Noon Kickoff delivered, bringing in 4.36 million viewers on FOX — the second most-watched BNK ever. The show started at 9 a.m. ET and featured monologues from Michigan supporter Dave Portnoy, a segment at the desk with FOX Sports' Tom Brady (a Michigan alum and Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and a Rinaldi feature on Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Ohio State. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 College Football Week 15 Buzz: JMU Hires Billy Napier as Next Head Coach

2025 College Football Week 15 Buzz: JMU Hires Billy Napier as Next Head Coach

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes