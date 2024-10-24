College Football FOX Super 6 contest: Geoff Schwartz's college football Week 9 picks Published Oct. 24, 2024 7:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

1. Which QB will throw for the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Brendan Sorsby, Behren Morton, Will Howard, Will Rogers

Sorsby and Morton rank 18th and 19th respectively in FBS in passing yards per game, both eclipsing just over 275 per outing— but Howard is primed for a bounce-back game after a one-point loss to Oregon followed by a bye week. The Buckeyes signal caller is averaging 262.3 pass yards per outing and has 40 completions of 15+ yards and 17 of 25+ yards. Nebraska's run-defense ranks 16th in the country at 102.9 rushing yards per game allowed, so expect Howard to air it to the multiple big-threat options he has at his disposal. I like Howard to have a big game along with the likes of Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka.

Prediction: Will Howard

2. Order the BIG 10 teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern, Iowa

Maryland averages the most points per game of this bunch, but they are 4.5-point underdogs in their game vs Minnesota. Iowa's offense has looked much better than last year, currently averaging 27.9 points per game (through the first seven games of last season, they were averaging 20.9 per outing). They face a Northwestern team that ranks tied for 119th in FBS in scoring at 19.0 points per game. While their defense is only allowing 19.6, they haven't seen a running back the caliber of Kaleb Johnson— who ranks second in the country in rush yards per game (147.9), only trailing Heisman frontrunner Ashton Jeanty.

Prediction: Iowa, Minnesota, Maryland, Iowa, Northwestern

3. Who will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

I mentioned earlier how I think Jeremiah Smith could have a big game, but Restrepo against a struggling Florida State team is too good to pass up. He leads the ACC with 686 receiving yards which is also the ninth most in FBS this season. He is four catches away from passing Reggie Wayne for the school record in that category, and 144 yards away from passing Santana Moss for that record as well. The game is at home and Miami is currently a 21-point favorite. Something tells me that he might break both of those records in this rivalry game.

Xavier Restrepo, Luke Wysong, Jeremiah Smith, Kevin Coleman Jr.

Prediction: Xavier Restrepo

4. Order the following by who will have the MOST TOTAL YARDS (highest to lowest):

DJ Giddens, RJ Harvey, Omarion Hampton, Kaleb Johnson

As mentioned above, Johnson is an absolute stud who has ran all over teams this season. He leads the country in rushes of 20+ yards with 17 (yes, more than Jeanty who has 14) and is tied for the most rushes of 25+ yards with 13 (tied with Jeanty). He also has 102 receiving yards, making him the only player in FBS with 1,000 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards. Hampton is a good play here too as he's the focal point of North Carolina's offense and has 1,036 scrimmage yards, but it's tough to pick against Johnson in this spot.

Prediction: Kaleb Johnson

5. Which team will WIN ON THE ROAD in Week 9?

LSU, West Virginia, Texas Tech, None (all three teams loses)

This is probably the toughest of the six questions here, as all three of these teams have a shot to win. LSU has a huge matchup against the Aggies at Kyle Field, while the Mountaineers travel to Tuscon to face Arizona and the Red Raiders visit Fort Worth to take on TCU. Ultimately, West Virginia is trying to avoid three consecutive losses and takes on a Wildcat team that is looking to avoid four straight. Brent Brennan's squad is giving up 27.6 points per game and is facing a veteran quarterback in Garrett Greene. Neal Brown and Co. should win a close one on the road.

Prediction: West Virginia

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Nebraska wins or loses by 25 points or fewer OR Ohio State wins by 26 points or more

Will Howard (QB), Jeremiah Smith (WR), Emeka Egbuka (WR), Quinshon Judkins (RB), TreVeyon Henderson (RB), Caleb Downs (S), Lathan Ransom (S), JT Tuimoloau (DE), Jack Sawyer (DE), Denzel Burke (CB). Why did I just list a bunch of Ohio State players? Because each of those individuals is in the conversation for the best in the country at their respective positions. Several of those players will be first-round picks, and Nebraska just doesn't have the firepower to match them. Buckeyes should win big here.

Prediction: Ohio State wins by 26 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Ohio State 42, Nebraska 13

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

