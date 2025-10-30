FOX Super 6 Contest: Geoff Schwartz's College Football Week 10 Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching college football Week 10 with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the college football Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on college football Week 10.

1. Which of these teams will allow THE FEWEST POINTS this week?

No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes, No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers, No. 21 Michigan Wolverines, No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Penn State is just in bad shape. The Nittany Lions lost their coach and their quarterback, and now they're facing a Buckeyes team that's clearly one of the best squads in the country. Good luck, Penn State, getting on the board.

Prediction: Ohio State Buckeyes

2. Which BIG TEN QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Jayden Maiava, Athan Kaliakmanis, Julian Sayin, Fernando Mendoza

I've been high on Jayden Maiava, but I noted in my weekly column that SC underperforms on the road. I like Sayin, but the Buckeyes could be up by a lot early, so he might not see a lot of action in the second half. The best option, I believe, is backing the Hoosier.

Prediction: Fernando Mendoza

3. Rank the teams by who will SCORE THE MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores, No. 20 Texas Longhorns, No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners, No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers

The Commodores have been through the gauntlet of ranked teams recently, but they're facing a Texas team that might be without Arch Manning so they could have an edge. When I look at the OU-Tennessee game, I have to consider the fact the Sooners haven't looked quite as sharp since quarterback John Mateer returned from his injury.

Prediction: Vanderbilt Commodores, Tennessee Volunteers, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns

4. Which player will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS?

Makai Lemon, Chris Brazzell II, Jeremiah Smith, Malachi Toney

I like Tennessee's Chris Brazzell in this spot. He's had monster games against Georgia, Mississippi State and Kentucky. And I trust that his QB, Joey Aguilar, will target him and help him have a big game against Oklahoma.

Prediction: Chris Brazzell II

5. How many RUSHING YARDS will Bo Jackson (Ohio State) have this week?

0-59, 59-72, 72-85, 85-100+

Bo had some big games early in the season, but those stats have fallen off recently. He rushed for 47 yards against Illinois and only 26 against Wisconsin.

Prediction: 0-59 yards

6. What will be the outcome of the "Big Noon Kickoff" BIG TEN battle on FOX?

Penn State Nittany Lions win or lose by 20 points or fewer OR Ohio State Buckeyes win by 21 points or more

Again, Penn State is just treading water at this point. Because this game is traditionally competitive, I could see the Nittany Lions maybe scoring in garbage time and keeping it closer than the 21 points.

Prediction: Penn State Nittany Lions win or lose by 20 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Ohio State 42, Penn State 24

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .