College Football
Follow favorite college football teams, players on FOX Sports App
College Football

Follow favorite college football teams, players on FOX Sports App

Updated Aug. 29, 2024 10:01 p.m. ET

The 2024 college football season is here and the biggest and best games of the year are on FOX and can be streamed on the FOX Sports App.

Looking to follow your favorite teams and players this season? Download the FOX Sports App, enter your favorite teams and players, and follow along here.

Here is a look at the most-followed college football teams on the FOX Sports App:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Michigan
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Colorado
5. Nebraska
6. Penn State
7. Georgia
8. Alabama
9. Oklahoma
10. Michigan State

Here is a look at the most-followed college football players on the FOX Sports App:

1. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
2. Travis Hunter,, Colorado
3. Quinn Ewers, Texas
4. Jalen Milroe, Alabama
5. Shilo Sanders, Colorado
6. Arch Manning, Texas 
7. . TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
8. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
9. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
10. Drew Allar, Penn State

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 Heisman Trophy odds: Oregon's Dillon Gabriel new favorite, jumps Beck

2024 Heisman Trophy odds: Oregon's Dillon Gabriel new favorite, jumps Beck

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes