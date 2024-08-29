College Football Follow favorite college football teams, players on FOX Sports App Updated Aug. 29, 2024 10:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 college football season is here and the biggest and best games of the year are on FOX and can be streamed on the FOX Sports App.

Looking to follow your favorite teams and players this season? Download the FOX Sports App, enter your favorite teams and players, and follow along here.

Here is a look at the most-followed college football teams on the FOX Sports App:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Michigan

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Colorado

5. Nebraska

6. Penn State

7. Georgia

8. Alabama

9. Oklahoma

10. Michigan State

Here is a look at the most-followed college football players on the FOX Sports App:

1. Shedeur Sanders , Colorado

2. Travis Hunter ,, Colorado

3. Quinn Ewers , Texas

4. Jalen Milroe , Alabama

5. Shilo Sanders , Colorado

6. Arch Manning , Texas

7. . TreVeyon Henderson , Ohio State

8. Dillon Gabriel , Oregon

9. Emeka Egbuka , Ohio State

10. Drew Allar, Penn State

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share