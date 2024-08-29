Follow favorite college football teams, players on FOX Sports App
Here is a look at the most-followed college football teams on the FOX Sports App:
1. Michigan
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Colorado
5. Nebraska
6. Penn State
7. Georgia
8. Alabama
9. Oklahoma
10. Michigan State
Here is a look at the most-followed college football players on the FOX Sports App:
1. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
2. Travis Hunter,, Colorado
3. Quinn Ewers, Texas
4. Jalen Milroe, Alabama
5. Shilo Sanders, Colorado
6. Arch Manning, Texas
7. . TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
8. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
9. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
10. Drew Allar, Penn State
2024 college football rankings: RJ Young's Ultimate 134
2024 Big 12 football preview: Projections and players to watch
Joel Klatt: College football's biggest questions for 2024
Bettors all over Colorado ahead of season opener: 'You knew it was coming'
2024 College football odds: Take Nebraska, Miami in Week 1; other best bets
Connor Stalions goes on the record in documentary, and he is not sorry
2024 Big Ten football predictions: Projections and players to watch preview
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders signs NIL deal with Nike: 'You know what Time it is'
2024 college football rankings: RJ Young's ultimate 100 CFB superstars
