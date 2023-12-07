College Football Five-star OL recruit Jordan Seaton commits to Colorado live on 'Undisputed' Updated Dec. 7, 2023 12:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, a five-star recruit and one of the highest-rated players in the class of 2024, will play college football for Deion Sanders at Colorado. He announced his decision live on "Undisputed" on Thursday with Skip Bayless, Michael Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson.

Seaton fills the biggest need for Sanders' program as he seeks to rebuild his offensive line after it became one of the Buffaloes' main problems amid their 1-8 finish to the 2023 season following a 3-0 start. Sanders had publicly criticized his offensive line during the season as quarterback Shedeur Sanders — Deion's youngest son — suffered the most sacks in the entire FBS.

It's the third massive December recruiting coup for Sanders in as many years. He convinced two-way phenom Travis Hunter to commit to Jackson State — by far the highest-ever ranked recruit to an HBCU — in 2021. After Sanders was hired by Colorado in 2022 (with Hunter joining him via the transfer portal), Coach Prime was able to get five-star cornerback Cormani McClain to back off his commitment to Miami on signing day and eventually sign with Colorado last year.

"You've got to believe in Coach Prime," Seaton said. "Having the opportunity to play with somebody who's done it at the highest level, a [Hall of Fame] level. Very few can say they did that. I've got two Heisman candidates, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, they're amazing. You know how they go. If you ain't rocking with us and you claim you're a dawg, why are you not coming to Colorado?"

He also promised that Shedeur's most-sacked status "will never happen again." Seaton said he models his game most after All-Pro San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, who Seaton described as "mean and nasty" on the field.

Seaton had been playing at top sports-focused prep school IMG Academy in Florida. According to his evaluation by 247Sports, Seaton has the potential to be a multi-year starter on a College Football Playoff contender and future high NFL Draft pick, drawing praise for his agility and technique. The recruiting website has him ranked as the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 30 overall prospect in this year's class — and, until Thursday, the top uncommitted prospect.

Seaton, a Washington, D.C. native, had also listed his hometown school Maryland, as well as Oregon, Ohio State, Tennessee, Florida and Alabama, before choosing the Buffaloes.

