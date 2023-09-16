College Football Defense rules as No. 7 Penn State tops Illinois in grueling contest Updated Sep. 16, 2023 4:03 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Champaign, Ill. — It's easy to imagine the discrepancy among Penn State's coaches when they reconvene at the Lasch Football Building to dissect the film from Saturday's win over Illinois.

For offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, whose unit struggled to run, struggled to pass and cobbled together just a single drive longer than 60 yards, the breakdown might feel more like a chore.

For defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, whose group combined for four interceptions, six tackles for loss and one forced fumble, the re-watch could be downright delightful.

Such was the dichotomy of Penn State's grueling and aesthetically unappealing 30-13 victory over Illinois, the kind of performance that invites just as many questions as it answers. But a win is a win, and the Nittany Lions improved to 3-0 to begin the season. Their dreams of a Big Ten title remain unblemished.

Here are quick takeaways from Saturday's game:

Play of the game

On an afternoon when Penn State's rushing attack never quite kicked into gear, Yurcich needed another way to get the tailbacks involved. His choice? A trick play that will make all the Week 3 highlight shows in college football.

Facing first-and-10 from the Illinois 11-yard line, Yurcich called a halfback pass that confounded the defense en route to an easy score. Quarterback Drew Allar tossed the ball to third-string tailback Trey Potts on a play that worked toward the right sideline. Potts faked a traditional run before slowing his momentum, pulling up, then lofting an easy throw to tight end Tyler Warren in the end zone with nary a defender in sight.

The touchdown ignited Penn State's offense while sucking the life from an Illinois fan base still clinging to the possibility of a second-half turnaround. Warren's score extended the lead to 23-7 as the rout was on at Memorial Stadium.

Turning point of the game

Despite a 28-yard field goal from Penn State's Alex Felkins as the first half expired, the Illini carried momentum into the break courtesy of a critical touchdown several minutes prior. Tailback Reggie Love III (13 carries, 59 yards) plowed through two defenders inside the 5-yard line to catch the attention of scouts in the press box and pull the Illini within a single score. And when Illinois' defense forced an immediate three-and-out to begin the second half, it felt for a moment like the tide might actually turn.

But just as he did all afternoon, Altmyer buried the Illini with the most crippling of self-inflicted wounds to negate a surefire scoring opportunity. His third interception of the afternoon came on a badly underthrown pass toward the left sideline that allowed cornerback Johnny Dixon to slice in front of wideout Casey Washington for the pick. The turnover negated one of Altmyer's best throws of the afternoon when he connected with receiver Isaiah Williams on a beautiful deep ball that flipped the field.

A possession that might have pulled Illinois within 16-14 was squandered. The game soon drifted out of reach.

Key stat

Once Penn State's lead reached 23 points in the early stages of the fourth quarter, head coach James Franklin pulled quarterback Drew Allar in favor of backup Beau Pribula, a dual-threat runner and passer whose legs could help melt the clock in a game that was long since decided.

But the garbage-time rushing yards accrued by Pribula and the Nittany Lions won't overshadow an otherwise poor performance from the nation's 15th-best rushing attack — a potentially worrisome sign for a team with aspirations of winning the Big Ten Championship and reaching the College Football Playoff. Penn State managed just 108 yards on 28 carries prior to Allar's departure as tailbacks Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined to average fewer than 4 yards per rush. That they were repeatedly stonewalled by an Illinois defense ranked 124th nationally against the run was equal parts puzzling and problematic.

The same Illini front seven that was shredded in Weeks 1 and 2 by Toledo and Kansas, respectively, amassed four tackles for loss and one sack while holding the Nittany Lions in check for much of the game, including a stuff on third-and-goal from the 2-yard line.

It's a problem Franklin and his staff must address in a hurry.

What's next for Penn State?

After pulling away from Illinois in the second half, Penn State will return to State College for its Big Ten home opener against Iowa on Sept. 23. The primetime showdown is scheduled to be the annual White Out at Beaver Stadium that serves as one of the biggest recruiting weekends of the season for Franklin and his staff. Their 2024 class ranks 10th nationally and second in the Big Ten behind Ohio State, according to 247Sports. The Nittany Lions, who have verbal commitments from 16 blue-chip prospects, recently leapfrogged Michigan in the conference recruiting rankings.

What's next for Illinois?

A difficult early season stretch featuring back-to-back games against Power 5 opponents gives way to what should be an easier task when the Illini host Florida Atlantic on Sept. 23 in their final non-conference matchup. Next week's date with the Owls begins a four-game run that might be the friendliest part of Illinois' schedule as Bielema's team will resume Big Ten play against Purdue, Nebraska and Maryland from Sept. 30 through Oct. 14.

Michael Cohen covers college football and basketball for FOX Sports with an emphasis on the Big Ten. Follow him on Twitter at @Michael_Cohen13 .

