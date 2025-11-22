Dave Portnoy on Week 13 SEC Schedule: 'It's Cupcake City'

College Football
Nov. 22, 2025

It's Week 13 of the college football season, which means several SEC schools are playing out-of-conference games where they're overwhelming favorites. And with everything at stake with the College Football Playoff rankings, Dave Portnoy has had enough of the SEC's scheduling antics.

"What we want is great football; it's the end of the year, Portnoy said. "What we have is a nice plate of cupcakes here, and nobody at this time of year wants to turn on the TV and see Mercer playing Auburn, Samford playing Texas A&M, 50-point favorites, 40-point favorites. It's Cupcake City in the SEC. It's disgusting."

This has been a longtime scheduling feature in the SEC, helped somewhat by a schedule that requires only eight conference games. That comes to an end next season. In August, the SEC announced a switch to nine conference games in 2026.

"Thankfully, it's the last year this is happening, but for Cupcake City, remember it when it comes playoff selection time, who took the weeks off at the end," Portnoy said. "Keep that in mind at the end of the season. Cupcake City, get rid of it."

Out-of-Conference Week 13 SEC Matchups:

The SEC has its teams play eight conference games in the 12-game regular season, while Power 4 conferences such as the Big Ten and Big 12 have already been playing nine conference games per season.

At present, the SEC has nine ranked teams in the latest set of College Football Playoff rankings: Texas A&M, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Texas, Tennessee and Missouri.

