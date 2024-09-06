College Football
Connor Stalions reportedly serving as interim high school head football coach
Connor Stalions reportedly serving as interim high school head football coach

Updated Sep. 6, 2024 2:30 p.m. ET

Former Michigan Wolverines coaching analyst Connor Stalions, who was at the center of the Big Ten's and NCAA's high-profile illegal sign-stealing investigation, is serving as interim head coach for Detroit Mumford High School after head coach William McMichael suffered a "mild stroke," CBS Sports reported Friday

McMichael, who previously boasted about hiring "the most hated man in college football right now" to his staff, said that his return date is "unknown." 

Stalions' first game as acting head coach will be Friday night when Detroit Mumford faces Hamady High School. Stalions has been the school's defensive coordinator this season. The team lost its first game of the season to Thurston, 47-6.

Michigan parted ways with Stalions during the 2023 season when it was revealed that he was allegedly the focal point of a sign-stealing effort based on gaining impermissible access to opponents' on-field signals. The investigation and aftermath of it remains fluid.

Stalions was recently the focus of a Netflix documentary, "Untold: Sign Stealer," where he expressed that he doesn't have "regret" about anything that transpired and "would do the same thing over again."

As for Stalions' former employer, No. 10 Michigan is off to a 1-0 start under new head coach Sherrone Moore this season and hosts No. 3 Texas on "Big Noon Saturday" this weekend (noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

