College Football Disgraced ex-Michigan analyst Connor Stalions lands new coaching job Updated Aug. 16, 2024 12:31 p.m. ET

Former Michigan coaching analyst Connor Stalions, who was at the center of the Big Ten's and NCAA's investigation into an illegal sign-stealing scheme, has been named the new defensive coordinator at Detroit Mumford High School.

"I got the most hated man in college football right now," new Mumford head coach William McMichael told The Detroit News on Thursday.

McMichael further explained his rationale for giving Stalions a prominent role on his coaching staff, saying that the 28-year-old is "outstanding."

"I think he knows Michigan’s defense just as well as anyone else who was there with [former defensive coordinator Jesse] Minter and all of those guys," McMichael said. "He’s great with the kids, has an outstanding football mind, and we’re learning a lot — not just the kids, but the coaching staff. He’s a great addition to what we’re doing.

"He can help prepare the kids for college. They are learning the lingo — how they practice and how they break down film — so it gives the kids an advantage."

In the middle of the 2023 college football season, reports revealed that Michigan had an elaborate sign-stealing operation in place based on getting impermissible access to teams' on-field signals, and Stalions was the focal point of that effort. Michigan parted ways with Stalions in November and later several other staff members.

The Wolverines went on to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. Former head coach Jim Harbaugh and current coach Sherrone Moore were each recently implicated in more findings on the matter.

"I’m not worried about it," McMichael said about the sign-stealing investigation. "What happened with the NCAA doesn’t concern us here at Mumford. He [Stalions] comes here every day and gives 120%, and the kids all love him, and we’re all learning from him."

