College Football Week 9 Preview: Best Games to Watch this Weekend

UCLA has been shocking the world, as the Bruins have three straight wins — one of which came over a then-ranked Penn State.

Now, the Bruins have a chance to do something special once again and pull an upset over No. 2 Indiana in Saturday's Big Noon Kickoff contest.

Let's take a look at the five must-watch games for college football Week 9, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 23.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

(All times ET)

UCLA @ No. 2 Indiana (noon, FOX)

Point spread: Indiana -25.5 (Indiana favored to win by more than 25.5 points, otherwise UCLA covers)

Moneyline: Indiana -3200 favorite to win; UCLA +1400 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: UCLA has found ways to win since firing head coach Deshaun Foster. One of those wins was the Bruins' huge upset over Penn State. Indiana, though, is a different beast and is led by Heisman favorite Fernando Mendoza. Additionally, the Hoosiers have one of college football's top-ranked offenses, with 3,481 yards of total offense so far. Even though they're 7-0 straight up (SU), the 25.5-point-favored Hoosiers' record against the spread (ATS) is 4-3.

No. 8 Ole Miss @ No. 13 Oklahoma (noon, ESPN)

Point spread: Oklahoma -5.5 (Oklahoma favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Ole Miss covers)

Moneyline: Oklahoma -218 favorite to win; Ole Miss +180 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Ole Miss is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Georgia. The Rebs led for most of the game and their offense — led by quarterback Trinidad Chambliss — was electric in the first half. Oklahoma, like Ole Miss, is 6-1. The Sooners' only loss was in the Red River Rivalry to Texas. Bettors considering backing OU to win or even cover might want to note that Sooners QB John Mateer hasn't looked as dynamic as he did before having surgery on his throwing hand in September.

No. 15 Missouri @ No. 10 Vanderbilt (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Vanderbilt -2.5 (Vanderbilt favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Missouri covers)

Moneyline: Vanderbilt -142 favorite to win; Missouri +120 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: The Commodores handed LSU its second loss of the season in Week 8, defeating the Bayou Bengals 31-24. Now, Vandy is 6-1 SU and has +240 odds to make the CFP. But Missouri's no slouch either, as the Tigers also come into this SEC matchup with a 6-1 record. Even though they're the underdogs, the Tigers might have a leg up since both their offense and defense rank in the top 10.

Wisconsin @ No. 6 Oregon (7 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Oregon -31.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 31.5 points, otherwise Wisconsin covers)

Moneyline: N/A

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Oregon's total offense and total defense both rank sixth in the nation. The Ducks are 6-1 SU, 5-2 ATS and at -400 to make the CFP, they're virtually a postseason shoo-in. There might not be anything the 2-5 Badgers can do to stop the Oregon train in Week 9.

No. 3 Texas A&M @ No. 20 LSU (7:30 p.m. ABC)

Point spread: Texas A&M-2.5 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise LSU covers)

Moneyline: Texas A&M -135 favorite to win; LSU +114 underdog to win

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: The Aggies are a perfect 7-0 SU but only 3-4 ATS. Based on the latter, could LSU keep it close in Death Valley — or even upset A&M? At 5-2, the Tigers need to get a win to keep their postseason hopes alive, especially because they still have teams like Bama and OU on the schedule.