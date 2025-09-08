College Football
College Football Week 3 Preview: Five Best Games to Watch this Weekend
College Football Week 3 Preview: Five Best Games to Watch this Weekend

Published Sep. 10, 2025 9:47 a.m. ET

One of the most shocking games of college football Week 2 was the Florida Gators falling to South Florida

Now, the Gators get a chance to redeem themselves when they face LSU in Week 3.

Which top teams need to be on upset alert?

Let’s break down some of the marquee Week 3 matchups, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 10.

(All times ET)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 12

No. 12 Clemson @ Georgia Tech (noon, ESPN)

Point spread: Clemson -3 (Clemson favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Georgia Tech covers)
Moneyline: Clemson -162 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Georgia Tech +136 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Clemson struggled against Troy last week and didn't get its first lead until the second half of the game. The Tigers ended up winning 27-16. Georgia Tech, on the other hand, routed Gardner-Webb 59-12.

No. 6 Georgia @ No. 15 Tennessee (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Georgia -3.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Tennessee covers)
Moneyline: Georgia -162 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Tennessee +136 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: The Bulldogs offense looked sluggish against Austin Peay, but Georgia still ended up getting the 28-6 victory over the Governors. Now, it travels to face the Volunteers in Neyland, with Tennessee coming off a 72-17 win over ETSU.

No. 18 South Florida @ No. 5 Miami (FL) (4:30 p.m., The CW Network)

Point spread: Miami -17.5 (Miami favored to win by more than 17.5 points, otherwise South Florida covers)
Moneyline: Miami -850 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.18 total); South Florida +575 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $67.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Both these squads come into Week 3 off wins. South Florida stunned Florida 18-16 and Miami easily handled Bethune Cookman 45-3.

No. 16 Texas A&M @ No. 8 Notre Dame (4:30 p.m., The CW Network)

Point spread: Notre Dame -7 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Texas A&M covers)
Moneyline: Notre Dame -285 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.51 total); Texas A&M +230 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: Notre Dame's first game of the season was a 27-24 loss to the Hurricanes in Week 1. After a week off, the Irish will face an Aggies squad that's won both its games by at least 18 points.

Florida @ No. 3 LSU (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: LSU -9.5 (LSU favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Florida covers)
Moneyline: LSU -360 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.78 total); Florida +285 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $38.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

What to know: The Bayou Bengals have gotten off to a perfect start, defeating Clemson in Week 1 and Louisiana Tech in Week 2. Florida, as noted above, is coming off a stunning loss to South Florida.

