College Football College football Week 14 live updates: Texas leading Oklahoma State at half Updated Dec. 2, 2023 2:01 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 14 of the 2023 college football season continues Saturday with a handful of huge championship matchups, and we've got you covered with all the action from around the league!

First, No. 18 Oklahoma State is battling No. 7 Texas in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Later, all eyes will be on Boise State and UNLV in the Mountain West championship (3 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Following that, there are two top-15 matchups on the books, as No. 1 Georgia goes up against No. 8 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game (4 p.m. ET) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and No. 14 Louisville faces No. 4 FSU in the ACC title game (8 p.m. ET) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Here are the top moments!

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 18 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Texas

Texas strikes first

Just four plays after forcing Oklahoma State to go three-and-out on its opening possession, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers hit star wide receiver Adonai Mitchell for a 10-yard touchdown to put the Longhorns ahead, 7-0.

Off he goes!

On the first play of the Longhorns' following possession, Ewers flicked a pass to wideout Xavier Worthy, who evaded multiple Cowboys defenders and thundered downfield for a monster 54-yard gain.

Trick play!

Then, Ewers found a wide-open Ja'Tavion Sanders for a 24-yard touchdown to finish out the drive and grab a 14-0 lead.

Tight window

Oklahoma State got on the board on the ensuing possession when QB Alan Bowman threw a 5-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Brennan Presley on third-and-goal.

BIG-MAN TD ALERT!

Texas proceeded to come right back down the field and add to its lead when Ewers connected with defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat for a 2-yard score that brought Longhorns fans to their feet. That was good for a 21-7 first-quarter lead.

On the move

Shortly after Texas defensive back Kitan Crawford intercepted Bowman, Ewers found an open Mitchell downfield, and the latter took off for a 62-yard gain.

Mean running

Two plays later, Longhorns RB CJ Baxter refused to go down, cashing in for a 10-yard score to put Texas ahead 28-7.

Boom!

Oklahoma State linebacker Nickolas Martin intercepted Ewers and ran the pick back to the Texas 3-yard line. Two plays later — and after a false start — Bowman hit WR Rashod Owens for a 7-yard touchdown to close the gap slightly, 28-14.

Blue skies ahead

Texas RB Jaydon Blue got open, and Ewers hit the speedster for an 8-yard score to extend the Longhorns' lead, 35-14, at halftime.

Stay tuned for updates!

Coming up:

Boise State vs. UNLV (3 p.m. ET, FOX)

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Alabama (4 p.m. ET)

No. 14 Louisville vs. No. 4 Florida State (8 p.m. ET)

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Big 12 SEC

share