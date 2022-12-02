College Football
College football top plays: USC vs. Utah in Pac-12 Championship Game
College football top plays: USC vs. Utah in Pac-12 Championship Game

20 mins ago

There is more than a Pac-12 championship at stake when No. 4 USC meets up with No. 11 Utah on Friday night in Las Vegas.

For the Trojans, a victory means entry into the College Football Playoff, the first visit ever for USC, and the first for the Pac-12 since Washington in the 2016 season.

For the Utes, a victory means successfully spoiling things for a school set to leave the conference for the Big Ten, and defending their title from last season. 

It all should lead to an exciting matchup.

Here are the highlights!

No. 4 USC vs. No. 11 Utah

