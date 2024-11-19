College Football
College Football Playoff Rankings: Oregon remains on top; BYU falls eight spots
College Football Playoff Rankings: Oregon remains on top; BYU falls eight spots

Updated Nov. 19, 2024 7:48 p.m. ET

The third set of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2024 season were released Tuesday night. The Oregon Ducks, sitting at 11-0 overall and 8-0 in Big Ten play, maintain the No. 1 spot in the rankings, while Ohio State stays listed at No. 2, and Texas at No. 3.

The Ducks and Buckeyes have been ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, in all three CFP reveals, while the Longhorns moved into the No. 3 spot last week and maintained the spot after a 20-10 win over SEC foe Arkansas this past weekend. Steve Sarkisian's team is 9-1 on the season, with its lone loss coming against Georgia back in Week 8.

Penn State, fresh off a dominant 49-0 win over Purdue, is ranked No. 4, while fellow Big Ten member Indiana, sitting at 10-0 heading into a massive Big Ten showdown against Ohio State this weekend (Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App), rounds out the top five.

Here is a look at the third set of CFP rankings:

1. Oregon
2. Ohio State
3. Texas 
4. Penn State 
5. Indiana 
6. Notre Dame 
7. Alabama
8. Miami (Fla.) 
9. Ole Miss 
10. Georgia 
11. Tennessee 
12. Boise State
13. SMU
14. BYU
15. Texas A&M
16. Colorado
17. Clemson
18. South Carolina
19. Army 
20. Tulane
21. Arizona State
22. Iowa State
23. Missouri
24. UNLV
25. Illinois

Now that the third set of CFP rankings are live, here is a look at what the projected bracket would look like:

1. Oregon: Bye (would then play the winner of 8. Notre Dame vs. 9. Alabama)

2. Texas: Bye (would then play the winner of 7. Indiana vs. 10. Ole Miss)

3. Miami: Bye (would then play the winner of 6. Penn State vs. 11. Georgia)

4. Boise State: Bye (would then play the winner of 5. Ohio State vs. 12. BYU) 

5. Ohio State (Big Ten championship runner-up) vs. 12. BYU (Big 12 champion)

6. Penn State (one of the top-12 teams) vs. 11. Georgia (one of the top-12 teams)

7. Indiana (one of the top-12 teams) vs. 10. Ole Miss (one of the top-12 teams)

8. Notre Dame (one of the top-12 teams) vs. 9. Alabama (SEC championship runner-up)

First two teams out: 
Tennessee
SMU

