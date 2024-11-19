College Football College Football Playoff Rankings: Oregon remains on top; BYU falls eight spots Updated Nov. 19, 2024 7:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The third set of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2024 season were released Tuesday night. The Oregon Ducks , sitting at 11-0 overall and 8-0 in Big Ten play, maintain the No. 1 spot in the rankings, while Ohio State stays listed at No. 2, and Texas at No. 3.

The Ducks and Buckeyes have been ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, in all three CFP reveals, while the Longhorns moved into the No. 3 spot last week and maintained the spot after a 20-10 win over SEC foe Arkansas this past weekend. Steve Sarkisian's team is 9-1 on the season, with its lone loss coming against Georgia back in Week 8.

Penn State , fresh off a dominant 49-0 win over Purdue, is ranked No. 4, while fellow Big Ten member Indiana , sitting at 10-0 heading into a massive Big Ten showdown against Ohio State this weekend (Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App), rounds out the top five.

Here is a look at the third set of CFP rankings:

1. Oregon

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Indiana

6. Notre Dame

7. Alabama

8. Miami (Fla.)

9. Ole Miss

10. Georgia

11. Tennessee

12. Boise State

13. SMU

14. BYU

15. Texas A&M

16. Colorado

17. Clemson

18. South Carolina

19. Army

20. Tulane

21. Arizona State

22. Iowa State

23. Missouri

24. UNLV

25. Illinois

Now that the third set of CFP rankings are live, here is a look at what the projected bracket would look like:

1. Oregon: Bye (would then play the winner of 8. Notre Dame vs. 9. Alabama)

2. Texas: Bye (would then play the winner of 7. Indiana vs. 10. Ole Miss)

3. Miami: Bye (would then play the winner of 6. Penn State vs. 11. Georgia)

4. Boise State: Bye (would then play the winner of 5. Ohio State vs. 12. BYU)

5. Ohio State (Big Ten championship runner-up) vs. 12. BYU (Big 12 champion)

6. Penn State (one of the top-12 teams) vs. 11. Georgia (one of the top-12 teams)

7. Indiana (one of the top-12 teams) vs. 10. Ole Miss (one of the top-12 teams)

8. Notre Dame (one of the top-12 teams) vs. 9. Alabama (SEC championship runner-up)

First two teams out:

Tennessee

SMU

