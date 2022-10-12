College Football College football odds Week 7: How to bet James Madison-Georgia Southern 6 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

James Madison takes on Georgia Southern in a Week 7 college football Saturday afternoon contest between Sun Belt rivals.

The JMU Dukes are a perfect 5-0. Their most recent win was its 42-20 victory over Arkansas State and the Dukes moved into the Top 25 this week. The Eagles come into this matchup with a 3-3 record. Southern's two-game skid includes losses to Coastal Carolina and Georgia State.

So which Sun Belt squad gets a W in Week 7?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between James Madison and Georgia Southern from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 25 James Madison at Georgia Southern (4 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN+)

Point spread: James Madison -12 (James Madison favored to win by more than 12 points, otherwise Georgia Southern covers)

Moneyline: James Madison -455 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Georgia Southern +280 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 67 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

JMU had been a power in the FCS over the last 20 years, winning two titles and finishing as runner-up in 2017 and 2019. In the Dukes' first year in the FBS, they’re 5-0 and have cracked the Top 25.

The Dukes are on the road here against a feisty Georgia Southern team that is only 3-3 but did take down Nebraska in the second game of the season. Sixth-year senior QB Kyle Vantrease, who started at Buffalo before transferring, has thrown 13 touchdowns but also has 11 interceptions.

James Madison is in a sleepy spot. The team is getting a lot of national hype since entering the Top 25, and the Dukes have a big homecoming game against Marshall next weekend in Harrisonburg.

PICK: Georgia Southern (+10.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 10.5 points (or win outright)

