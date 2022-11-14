College Football
College football odds Week 12: How to bet Boston College-Notre Dame
College Football

College football odds Week 12: How to bet Boston College-Notre Dame

1 hour ago

The Boston College Eagles travel to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for a college football Week 12 showdown. 

The Eagles are coming off a gutsy 21-20 win over NC State in Week 11. That win over the Wolfpack snapped a four-game losing streak for Boston College and was the highlight of the team's 3-7 season. 

The Irish are 7-3 and come into this game after beating Navy in a close 35-32 victory in Week 11.

Will the Eagles get their fourth win of the season? Or will the Irish get their fifth consecutive win in Week 12?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Boston College and Notre Dame, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet).

Boston College at No. 18 Notre Dame (2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC)

Point spread: Notre Dame -21 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 21 points, otherwise Boston College covers)
Moneyline: Notre Dame -2000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.50 total); Boston College +750 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
NBC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Boston College Eagles
BC
20
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
ND


Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Irish have won eight straight in the Holy War, and for all the consternation about rookie coach Marcus Freeman, he can boast that he has wins over the two teams in the ACC title game — UNC and Clemson. 

On the other side of the ball is Boston College, who is coming off one of the school’s biggest wins in years, an upset of NC State as 18-point underdogs. It’s unclear if Boston College starting QB Phil Jurkovec — who started his career at Notre Dame — will return from a knee injury for this one. If he can't go, redshirt freshman Emmett Morehead has started the last two games in his place and is 2-0 against the spread. 

On paper, Notre Dame is the superior side, but we’ll take a bite of the three-touchdown underdog at home.

PICK: Boston College (+21 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 21 points (or win outright)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 12: Top 25 early lines
College Football

College football odds Week 12: Top 25 early lines

3 hours ago
College football odds Week 12: How to bet USC-UCLA
College Football

College football odds Week 12: How to bet USC-UCLA

5 hours ago
College football odds Week 12: How to bet Utah-Oregon
College Football

College football odds Week 12: How to bet Utah-Oregon

5 hours ago
College football odds Week 12: UCLA beats USC, best early bets
College Football

College football odds Week 12: UCLA beats USC, best early bets

6 hours ago
Weekend gambling recap; Josh Allen injury causes huge line movement
National Football League

Weekend gambling recap; Josh Allen injury causes huge line movement

7 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes