College football odds Week 12: How to bet Boston College-Notre Dame

The Boston College Eagles travel to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for a college football Week 12 showdown.

The Eagles are coming off a gutsy 21-20 win over NC State in Week 11. That win over the Wolfpack snapped a four-game losing streak for Boston College and was the highlight of the team's 3-7 season.

The Irish are 7-3 and come into this game after beating Navy in a close 35-32 victory in Week 11.

Will the Eagles get their fourth win of the season? Or will the Irish get their fifth consecutive win in Week 12?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Boston College and Notre Dame, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Boston College at No. 18 Notre Dame (2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBC)

Point spread: Notre Dame -21 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 21 points, otherwise Boston College covers)

Moneyline: Notre Dame -2000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.50 total); Boston College +750 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined



Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

The Irish have won eight straight in the Holy War, and for all the consternation about rookie coach Marcus Freeman, he can boast that he has wins over the two teams in the ACC title game — UNC and Clemson.

On the other side of the ball is Boston College, who is coming off one of the school’s biggest wins in years, an upset of NC State as 18-point underdogs. It’s unclear if Boston College starting QB Phil Jurkovec — who started his career at Notre Dame — will return from a knee injury for this one. If he can't go, redshirt freshman Emmett Morehead has started the last two games in his place and is 2-0 against the spread.

On paper, Notre Dame is the superior side, but we’ll take a bite of the three-touchdown underdog at home.

PICK: Boston College (+21 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 21 points (or win outright)

