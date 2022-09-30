College Football
College football odds Week 5: How to bet San Diego State-Boise State
San Diego State takes a two-game winning streak over Boise State into Saturday's college football Mountain West Conference interdivisional game in Idaho.

The Aztecs lead the all-time series 4-3. The total has gone under in the over/under (O/U) four times between the teams.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the San Diego State-Boise State game, from the point spread, moneyline, and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet):

San Diego State @ Boise State (8 p.m. ET Friday, FS1)

Point spread: Boise State -6 (Boise State favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise San Diego State covers)
Moneyline: Boise State -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); San Diego State +205 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Aztecs are 1-3 against the spread (ATS) and 2-2 straight up (SU) this season. The Aztecs are 6-1 ATS against the Broncos since 2011 and are 5-1 SU in their past six road games.

The Broncos are 18-13-2 ATS and 27-6 SU against MWC opponents since 2018 and are 1-5 ATS and 2-4 SU as a 5- to 7-point favorite since 2015.

The total in the O/U has gone under in five of the Broncos' past six home games on the blue turf.

