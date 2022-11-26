College Football highlights: USC, Kansas State, Penn State win big
Week 13 of the college football season featured a jam-packed slate, which started with an incredible matchup between rivals No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan, as the Wolverines secured a 45-23 victory.
Earlier, No. 21 Oregon State upset No. 9 Oregon after trailing nearly the entire game, and No. 7 Alabama kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive after crushing Auburn in the Iron Bowl. Meanwhile, No. 11 Penn State took down Michigan State by double digits in a Big Ten clash.
Closing things out, No. 6 USC defeated No. 15 Notre Dame at home and No. 12 Kansas State crushed in-state rival Kansas by double digits.
Here are the highlights!
No. 12 Kansas State 47, Kansas 27
On the move
Kansas State jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, courtesy of Malik Knowles' 5-yard run in the first quarter.
Knotted up
Kansas tied things up with a 12-yard touchdown run from Torry Locklin on its opening drive.
Showing up and showing out
Kansas State answered in a big way, coming up with back-to-back scores on its next two drives to take a double-digit lead, 21-7, heading into the second quarter.
Need for speed
Kansas running back Devin Neal took off for an 11-yard score to make it a nine-point game, 23-14, early in the second quarter.
Back and forth
Kansas State stayed hot on Kansas' tail the entire first half. QB Will Howard connected with wideout Phillip Brooks for a 14-yard score to extend the Wildcats' lead, 30-14, midway through the second quarter.
The double-digit lead was short-lived, however, as Kansas answered with Neal's second rushing score of the game to close the gap slightly, 30-21, headed into halftime.
Pulling away
Kansas State added a third-quarter score to widen the gap, 37-21. The Wildcats added 10 more points in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
No. 6 USC 38, No. 15 Notre Dame 27
Trojans strike first
USC was first on the board after Tahj Washington reeled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from QB Caleb Williams on its opening drive.
ND knocking
Michael Mayer came up with a dazzling 22-yard touchdown pass from Drew Pyne midway through the second quarter to get Notre Dame on the board and keep USC within arm's reach, 10-7.
QB punch
The Trojans had the last word before the break, as Williams took one in himself to boost USC's lead, 17-7.
Leveling up
Both teams traded off scores in the third quarter to make it a 10-point game, 24-14, headed into the fourth quarter. Williams set the tone for USC right out of the gate as the final frame got underway, picking up his third touchdown of the game and 42nd of the season — the most in a single season by a Trojan QB.
Too good
Notre Dame responded with a score of its own, but Williams simply couldn't be stopped as the Trojans ran away with the win.
No. 11 Penn State 35, Michigan State 16
Driving down
Penn State QB Sean Clifford marched the Nittany Lions 90 yards in 11 plays to open the scoring, capping the drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Theo Johnson.
Trickery!
Penn State added its second first-half score on a smooth double-pass play from Clifford to receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who then hit Johnson for a 48-yard touchdown to close out first second quarter.
On a roll
Clifford connected with tight end Tyler Warren for a 14-yard touchdown to put Penn State ahead 21-3 in the third quarter.
Double trouble
Then, Michigan State QB Payton Thorne linked up with tight end Maliq Carr for a 9-yard score to keep Penn State within arm's reach, 21-10, headed into the fourth quarter.
Getting the W
Michigan State scored again early in the fourth quarter, but Clifford & Co. answered with back-to-back touchdowns in the final few minutes to secure the home victory, 35-16.
No. 21 Oregon State 38, No. 9 Oregon 34
Superman catch!
Oregon State began the game with a field goal, but it didn't take long for the Ducks to strike. Oregon QB Bo Nix threw a deep pass to Chase Cota, who made a Superman-like catch for a 44-yard score.
Beavers bounce back
Oregon State jumped out to a 10-7 lead when quarterback Ben Gulbranson scored on a sneak.
Second-quarter surge
Nix connected with wideout Troy Franklin for 9-yard touchdown to put Oregon on top, 14-10, at the break.
Heating up
Oregon continued to heat up in the second half. Jordan James punched in a short scamper early in the third quarter after a costly Oregon State turnover.
Then, Noah Whittington put the Ducks up 28-10 with a 5-yard score on Oregon's following possession.
Coming through!
Oregon State closed the gap slightly, 31-17, in the third quarter after Deshaun Fenwick powered through the Ducks defense on his way to the end zone.
Don't call it a comeback!
Then, Isaiah Newell popped off for a 15-yard score to make it a 10-point game early in the fourth quarter.
New leader!
Oregon State added back-to-back scores to take the lead, 38-34, midway through the fourth quarter and pull off a come-from-behind win to shake up the Pac-12.
Auburn strikes first
The Tigers struck first in this classic rivalry matchup. Robby Ashford took the snap and turned on the jets, cruising 24 yards into the end zone for the score and the lead, 7-0.
Scoring aplenty
Bryce Young brought the Crimson Tide right back, scrambling for a 5-yard score to tie the game.
Then, Young struck again, tossing a 10-yard touchdown to Jase McClellan to put Alabama up 14-7 as the first quarter came to a close.
Big-time turnover
After a costly Auburn fumble, Alabama's offense went 52 yards in four plays to score again, this time on a 5-yard run courtesy of Roydell Willams. Just like that, the Tide opened the second quarter with a 21-7 lead.
Throwing strikes
The Tigers marched back down the field to cut into Alabama's lead when Ashford hit Ja'Varrius Johnson on a pretty pass for a 20-yard score, closing the gap slightly.
All gas, no brakes
The Tide answered back with its fourth first-half touchdown when Ja'Corey Brooks broke off for 32 yards.
For good measure
Ahead of halftime, Young found Treashon Holden for a 27-yard score to extend Alabama's lead, 35-14.
Alabama's 35 points were the most first-half points scored in the Iron Bowl since 2012.
No quit
Alabama was first to strike in the second half, but Auburn answered with a 14-yard score from Ashford to make it a 42-21 game midway through the frame.
Ashford became the first Auburn player to rush for two touchdowns in the Iron Bowl since 2003, but Auburn's luck ended there, and Alabama ultimately cruised to an easy victory over its in-state rival.
