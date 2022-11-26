College Football College Football highlights: USC, Kansas State, Penn State win big 46 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 13 of the college football season featured a jam-packed slate, which started with an incredible matchup between rivals No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan, as the Wolverines secured a 45-23 victory.

Earlier, No. 21 Oregon State upset No. 9 Oregon after trailing nearly the entire game, and No. 7 Alabama kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive after crushing Auburn in the Iron Bowl. Meanwhile, No. 11 Penn State took down Michigan State by double digits in a Big Ten clash.

Closing things out, No. 6 USC defeated No. 15 Notre Dame at home and No. 12 Kansas State crushed in-state rival Kansas by double digits.

Here are the highlights!

No. 12 Kansas State 47, Kansas 27

On the move

Kansas State jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, courtesy of Malik Knowles' 5-yard run in the first quarter.

Malik Knowles rushes five yards for the Wildcats TD Kansas State's Malik Knowles scores on a 5-yard run to give the Wildcats the lead.

Knotted up

Kansas tied things up with a 12-yard touchdown run from Torry Locklin on its opening drive.

Kansas' Torry Locklin rushes for the 12-yard TD Torry Locklin rushes for the 12-yard score to tie the score against Kansas State.

Showing up and showing out

Kansas State answered in a big way, coming up with back-to-back scores on its next two drives to take a double-digit lead, 21-7, heading into the second quarter.

Will Howard throws a deep 42-yard TD strike to Sammy Wheeler Kansas State QB Will Howard throws a deep 42-yard touchdown strike to tight end Sammy Wheeler to put the Wildcats on top of Kansas, 14-7.

Need for speed

Kansas running back Devin Neal took off for an 11-yard score to make it a nine-point game, 23-14, early in the second quarter.

Kansas' Devin Neal rushes 11 yards for Jayhawks TD Kansas RB Devin Neal rushes 11 yards for the touchdown to keep things close.

Back and forth

Kansas State stayed hot on Kansas' tail the entire first half. QB Will Howard connected with wideout Phillip Brooks for a 14-yard score to extend the Wildcats' lead, 30-14, midway through the second quarter.

The double-digit lead was short-lived, however, as Kansas answered with Neal's second rushing score of the game to close the gap slightly, 30-21, headed into halftime.

Will Howard hits Phillip Brooks with the 14-yard TD Kansas State QB Will Howard hits receiver Phillip Brooks with the 14-yard touchdown pass to increase the Wildcats' lead over Kansas, 30-14.

Pulling away

Kansas State added a third-quarter score to widen the gap, 37-21. The Wildcats added 10 more points in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

No. 6 USC 38, No. 15 Notre Dame 27

Trojans strike first

USC was first on the board after Tahj Washington reeled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from QB Caleb Williams on its opening drive.

ND knocking

Michael Mayer came up with a dazzling 22-yard touchdown pass from Drew Pyne midway through the second quarter to get Notre Dame on the board and keep USC within arm's reach, 10-7.

QB punch

The Trojans had the last word before the break, as Williams took one in himself to boost USC's lead, 17-7.

Leveling up

Both teams traded off scores in the third quarter to make it a 10-point game, 24-14, headed into the fourth quarter. Williams set the tone for USC right out of the gate as the final frame got underway, picking up his third touchdown of the game and 42nd of the season — the most in a single season by a Trojan QB.

Too good

Notre Dame responded with a score of its own, but Williams simply couldn't be stopped as the Trojans ran away with the win.

No. 11 Penn State 35, Michigan State 16

Driving down

Penn State QB Sean Clifford marched the Nittany Lions 90 yards in 11 plays to open the scoring, capping the drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Theo Johnson.

Penn State's Sean Clifford hits Theo Johnson for 11-yard TD Sean Clifford hits tight end Theo Johnson for the 11-yard touchdown pass to give Penn State a 7-0 lead over Michigan State.

Trickery!

Penn State added its second first-half score on a smooth double-pass play from Clifford to receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who then hit Johnson for a 48-yard touchdown to close out first second quarter.

Keandre Lambert-Smith hits Theo Johnson on the trick play Penn State's Keandre Lambert-Smith throws it to tight end Theo Johnson on the trick play for the touchdown to take a 14-0 lead over Michigan State.

On a roll

Clifford connected with tight end Tyler Warren for a 14-yard touchdown to put Penn State ahead 21-3 in the third quarter.

Penn State's Sean Clifford hits Tyler Warren for TD strike Sean Clifford hits Tyler Warren for the 14-yard touchdown vs. Michigan State.

Double trouble

Then, Michigan State QB Payton Thorne linked up with tight end Maliq Carr for a 9-yard score to keep Penn State within arm's reach, 21-10, headed into the fourth quarter.

Michigan State's Maliq Carr makes the one-handed TD grab Maliq Carr makes the one-handed touchdown grab on quarterback Payton Thorne's 9-yard pass to cut Penn State's lead to 21-10 late in the third quarter.

Getting the W

Michigan State scored again early in the fourth quarter, but Clifford & Co. answered with back-to-back touchdowns in the final few minutes to secure the home victory, 35-16.

Sean Clifford hits Nicholas Singleton for 1the 2-yard TD Penn State QB Sean Clifford hits running back Nicholas Singleton for the 12-yard touchdown.

No. 21 Oregon State 38, No. 9 Oregon 34

Superman catch!

Oregon State began the game with a field goal, but it didn't take long for the Ducks to strike. Oregon QB Bo Nix threw a deep pass to Chase Cota, who made a Superman-like catch for a 44-yard score.

Beavers bounce back

Oregon State jumped out to a 10-7 lead when quarterback Ben Gulbranson scored on a sneak.

Second-quarter surge

Nix connected with wideout Troy Franklin for 9-yard touchdown to put Oregon on top, 14-10, at the break.

Heating up

Oregon continued to heat up in the second half. Jordan James punched in a short scamper early in the third quarter after a costly Oregon State turnover.

Then, Noah Whittington put the Ducks up 28-10 with a 5-yard score on Oregon's following possession.

Coming through!

Oregon State closed the gap slightly, 31-17, in the third quarter after Deshaun Fenwick powered through the Ducks defense on his way to the end zone.

Don't call it a comeback!

Then, Isaiah Newell popped off for a 15-yard score to make it a 10-point game early in the fourth quarter.

New leader!

Oregon State added back-to-back scores to take the lead, 38-34, midway through the fourth quarter and pull off a come-from-behind win to shake up the Pac-12.

No. 7 Alabama 49, Auburn 27

Auburn strikes first

The Tigers struck first in this classic rivalry matchup. Robby Ashford took the snap and turned on the jets, cruising 24 yards into the end zone for the score and the lead, 7-0.

Scoring aplenty

Bryce Young brought the Crimson Tide right back, scrambling for a 5-yard score to tie the game.

Then, Young struck again, tossing a 10-yard touchdown to Jase McClellan to put Alabama up 14-7 as the first quarter came to a close.

Big-time turnover

After a costly Auburn fumble, Alabama's offense went 52 yards in four plays to score again, this time on a 5-yard run courtesy of Roydell Willams. Just like that, the Tide opened the second quarter with a 21-7 lead.

Throwing strikes

The Tigers marched back down the field to cut into Alabama's lead when Ashford hit Ja'Varrius Johnson on a pretty pass for a 20-yard score, closing the gap slightly.

All gas, no brakes

The Tide answered back with its fourth first-half touchdown when Ja'Corey Brooks broke off for 32 yards.

For good measure

Ahead of halftime, Young found Treashon Holden for a 27-yard score to extend Alabama's lead, 35-14.

Alabama's 35 points were the most first-half points scored in the Iron Bowl since 2012.

No quit

Alabama was first to strike in the second half, but Auburn answered with a 14-yard score from Ashford to make it a 42-21 game midway through the frame.

Ashford became the first Auburn player to rush for two touchdowns in the Iron Bowl since 2003, but Auburn's luck ended there, and Alabama ultimately cruised to an easy victory over its in-state rival.

Read more from Week 13 of college football:

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more