By The Numbers: Alabama, Penn State set for ranked matchups
In Week 3, two SEC powerhouses are set to face off, while another SEC titan travels into Big Ten territory for a ranked matchup.
Here are the key stats to know for a number of Saturday's marquee matchups.
Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners
12 p.m. ET on FOX
45-38-3: Oklahoma holds the edge in the series with Nebraska. The Sooners won the most recent matchup 23-20 in the 2010 Big 12 Championship Game.
6: Oklahoma has won six of its past eight games with Nebraska, winning by an average of 33 points per game.
30: Since 2000, Nebraska has failed to score 30 points in each of the eight matchups between these two schools.
65: Oklahoma has scored at least 27 points in 65 consecutive games, a school record.
No. 15 Virginia Tech Hokies at West Virginia Mountaineers
12 p.m. ET on FS1
28-23-1: West Virginia's record all time against the Hokies.
10: Virginia Tech has won 10 of the past 13 games between the two schools. The Hokies won the most recent matchup 31-24 in 2017.
14-11: Virginia Tech's road record under head coach Justin Fuente.
45: West Virginia is averaging 45 PPG this season, third-best in the Big 12.
12: The average number of points Virginia Tech allowed in its first two games this season, ranking 26th in the nation.
No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 11 Florida Gators
3:30 p.m. ET on CBS
52-46: The score of the most recent matchup between these two teams. It was the 2020 SEC Championship, which Alabama won.
7: Alabama has won the past seven meetings between the schools and has an all-time record of 26-14 against Florida.
39.7: The number of points Alabama is averaging in those seven consecutive wins over Florida.
16: Alabama's current win streak, the longest active win streak in the country.
0-10: Florida head coach Dan Mullen's career record against Alabama. He is 0-1 against the Crimson Tide as the head coach at Florida.
Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes
3:30 p.m. ET on FS1
48-3: The score of the only matchup between these two teams, which Ohio State won at home in 2016.
1-8: Tulsa's all-time record against Big Ten opponents.
2013: Coming off last Saturday's loss to Oregon, the Buckeyes are looking to avoid losing two games in a row for the first time since 2013.
12-0: Ohio State's record against unranked opponents under head coach Ryan Day.
100: Though they lost to Oregon, the Buckeyes had three receivers record 100 yards in a game for the first time in school history.
USC Trojans at Washington State Cougars
3:30 p.m. ET on FOX
8: USC has won eight of the past 10 matchups between these schools with an all-time record of 60-10-4 against Washington State.
3: Three of the previous five games in this series have been decided by three points.
12: The number of consecutive games that Washington State has allowed opponents to score more than 20 points.
2: Washington State is looking for its first two-game winning streak since 2019, while USC is looking to avoid its first two-game losing streak since 2019.
No. 22 Auburn Tigers at No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions
7:30 p.m. ET on ABC
1-1: This series is deadlocked at one game apiece. Auburn won the most recent matchup in the 2003 Citrus Bowl, while Penn State's win came in 1996.
3: This is just Auburn's third game against a Big Ten opponent in program history.
58: Auburn ranks fifth in the nation in scoring offense at 58 PPG, while allowing only five points per contest so far.
11: Penn State has won 11 straight non-conference regular-season games, dating back to 2016.
17: Penn State has won 17 consecutive non-conference home games, dating back to 2013.
