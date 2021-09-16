College Football By The Numbers: Alabama, Penn State set for ranked matchups 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

In Week 3, two SEC powerhouses are set to face off, while another SEC titan travels into Big Ten territory for a ranked matchup.

Here are the key stats to know for a number of Saturday's marquee matchups.

Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners

12 p.m. ET on FOX

45-38-3: Oklahoma holds the edge in the series with Nebraska. The Sooners won the most recent matchup 23-20 in the 2010 Big 12 Championship Game.

6: Oklahoma has won six of its past eight games with Nebraska, winning by an average of 33 points per game.

30: Since 2000, Nebraska has failed to score 30 points in each of the eight matchups between these two schools.

65: Oklahoma has scored at least 27 points in 65 consecutive games, a school record.

No. 15 Virginia Tech Hokies at West Virginia Mountaineers

12 p.m. ET on FS1

28-23-1: West Virginia's record all time against the Hokies.

10: Virginia Tech has won 10 of the past 13 games between the two schools. The Hokies won the most recent matchup 31-24 in 2017.

14-11: Virginia Tech's road record under head coach Justin Fuente.

45: West Virginia is averaging 45 PPG this season, third-best in the Big 12.

12: The average number of points Virginia Tech allowed in its first two games this season, ranking 26th in the nation.

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 11 Florida Gators

3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

52-46: The score of the most recent matchup between these two teams. It was the 2020 SEC Championship, which Alabama won.

7: Alabama has won the past seven meetings between the schools and has an all-time record of 26-14 against Florida.

39.7: The number of points Alabama is averaging in those seven consecutive wins over Florida.

16: Alabama's current win streak, the longest active win streak in the country.

0-10: Florida head coach Dan Mullen's career record against Alabama. He is 0-1 against the Crimson Tide as the head coach at Florida.

Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes

3:30 p.m. ET on FS1

48-3: The score of the only matchup between these two teams, which Ohio State won at home in 2016.

1-8: Tulsa's all-time record against Big Ten opponents.

2013: Coming off last Saturday's loss to Oregon, the Buckeyes are looking to avoid losing two games in a row for the first time since 2013.

12-0: Ohio State's record against unranked opponents under head coach Ryan Day.

100: Though they lost to Oregon, the Buckeyes had three receivers record 100 yards in a game for the first time in school history.

USC Trojans at Washington State Cougars

3:30 p.m. ET on FOX

8: USC has won eight of the past 10 matchups between these schools with an all-time record of 60-10-4 against Washington State.

3: Three of the previous five games in this series have been decided by three points.

12: The number of consecutive games that Washington State has allowed opponents to score more than 20 points.

2: Washington State is looking for its first two-game winning streak since 2019, while USC is looking to avoid its first two-game losing streak since 2019.

No. 22 Auburn Tigers at No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions

7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

1-1: This series is deadlocked at one game apiece. Auburn won the most recent matchup in the 2003 Citrus Bowl, while Penn State's win came in 1996.

3: This is just Auburn's third game against a Big Ten opponent in program history.

58: Auburn ranks fifth in the nation in scoring offense at 58 PPG, while allowing only five points per contest so far.

11: Penn State has won 11 straight non-conference regular-season games, dating back to 2016.

17: Penn State has won 17 consecutive non-conference home games, dating back to 2013.

