College Football Awards: USC's Caleb Williams named AP Player of the Year
College Football Awards: USC's Caleb Williams named AP Player of the Year

2 mins ago

USC quarterback Caleb Williams was named The Associated Press college football player of the year Thursday, becoming the school’s first winner of the award since 2005 with his stellar debut season for the Trojans.

Williams received 32 of the 46 first-place votes and 117 total points from AP Top 25 poll voters to win the award presented by Regions Bank. The Heisman Trophy favorite finished well ahead of TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who came in second with six first-place votes and 64 points.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was third, with Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker in fourth and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett fifth.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., the first repeat SEC Defensive Player of the Year, was the only non-quarterback in this year’s top eight vote-getters, finishing sixth after coming in fourth last season.

[Heisman Trophy preview: Key questions around each finalist]

Williams, Stroud, Duggan and Bennett are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy, the winner of which will be crowned on Saturday. 

Several other awards have either been handed out already or will be in the next couple of days, including a collection of them on Thursday evening. Here's the latest:

AP Player of the Year
Winner: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Bronko Nagurski Trophy (Defensive player of the year, judged by FWAA)
Winner: Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

Eddie Robinson (Coach of the Year, judged by FWAA)
Winner: John Stiegelmeier, South Dakota State

Broyles Award (Top assistant coach)
Winner: Garrett Riley, OC/QB coach, TCU

Burlsworth Trophy (Top former walk-on)
Winner: Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (Top upperclassman quarterback)
Winner: Max Duggan, TCU

Lombardi Award (Outstanding college football lineman)
Winner: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Paul Hornung Award (Most versatile player)
Winner: Jack Colletto, LB, Oregon State

William V. Campbell Trophy (Academic Heisman)
Winner: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

Chuck Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year, judged by Maxwell Club)
Winner: Will Anderson, Jr., LB. Alabama

Davey O'Brien Award (best quarterback)
Winner: Max Duggan, TCU

Rimington Trophy (outstanding center)
Winner: Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

Doak Walker Award (best running back)
Winner: Bijan Robinson, Texas

Outland Trophy (most outstanding interior lineman)
Winner: Olusegun Oluwatimi, C, Michigan

Butkus Award (Top linebacker)
Winner: TBD

Belitnikoff Award (outstanding receiver)
Winner: TBD

Lou Groza Award (outstanding place-kicker)
Winner: TBD

Ray Guy Award (punter of the year)
Winner: TBD

Maxwell Award (player of the year)
Winner: TBD

Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back)
Winner: TBD

John Mackey Award (outstanding tight end)
Winner: TBD

Joe Moore Award (Top offensive line)
Winner: TBD

Sporting News Coach of the Year
Winner: TBD

Sporting News Player of the Year
Winner: TBD

Ted Hendricks Award (Top defensive end)
Winner: TBD

Wuerffel Trophy (Community service award)
Winner: TBD

