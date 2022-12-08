College Football Awards: USC's Caleb Williams named AP Player of the Year
USC quarterback Caleb Williams was named The Associated Press college football player of the year Thursday, becoming the school’s first winner of the award since 2005 with his stellar debut season for the Trojans.
Williams received 32 of the 46 first-place votes and 117 total points from AP Top 25 poll voters to win the award presented by Regions Bank. The Heisman Trophy favorite finished well ahead of TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who came in second with six first-place votes and 64 points.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was third, with Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker in fourth and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett fifth.
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., the first repeat SEC Defensive Player of the Year, was the only non-quarterback in this year’s top eight vote-getters, finishing sixth after coming in fourth last season.
Williams, Stroud, Duggan and Bennett are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy, the winner of which will be crowned on Saturday.
Several other awards have either been handed out already or will be in the next couple of days, including a collection of them on Thursday evening. Here's the latest:
AP Player of the Year
Winner: Caleb Williams, QB, USC
Bronko Nagurski Trophy (Defensive player of the year, judged by FWAA)
Winner: Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama
Eddie Robinson (Coach of the Year, judged by FWAA)
Winner: John Stiegelmeier, South Dakota State
Broyles Award (Top assistant coach)
Winner: Garrett Riley, OC/QB coach, TCU
Burlsworth Trophy (Top former walk-on)
Winner: Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia
Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (Top upperclassman quarterback)
Winner: Max Duggan, TCU
Lombardi Award (Outstanding college football lineman)
Winner: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
Paul Hornung Award (Most versatile player)
Winner: Jack Colletto, LB, Oregon State
William V. Campbell Trophy (Academic Heisman)
Winner: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
Chuck Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year, judged by Maxwell Club)
Winner: Will Anderson, Jr., LB. Alabama
Davey O'Brien Award (best quarterback)
Winner: Max Duggan, TCU
Rimington Trophy (outstanding center)
Winner: Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
Doak Walker Award (best running back)
Winner: Bijan Robinson, Texas
Outland Trophy (most outstanding interior lineman)
Winner: Olusegun Oluwatimi, C, Michigan
Butkus Award (Top linebacker)
Winner: TBD
Belitnikoff Award (outstanding receiver)
Winner: TBD
Lou Groza Award (outstanding place-kicker)
Winner: TBD
Ray Guy Award (punter of the year)
Winner: TBD
Maxwell Award (player of the year)
Winner: TBD
Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back)
Winner: TBD
John Mackey Award (outstanding tight end)
Winner: TBD
Joe Moore Award (Top offensive line)
Winner: TBD
Sporting News Coach of the Year
Winner: TBD
Sporting News Player of the Year
Winner: TBD
Ted Hendricks Award (Top defensive end)
Winner: TBD
Wuerffel Trophy (Community service award)
Winner: TBD
