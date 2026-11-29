Cincinnati fired coach Scott Satterfield on Sunday after the Bearcats lost four of their final five games to close the regular season at 6-6.

Hired by the Bearcats in 2023, Satterfield compiled a 21-28 record and managed just one winning season, coming in 2025. That lone bright spot was fueled by quarterback Brendon Sorsby—whose offseason departure showed the instability at the position that plagued Satterfield's entire tenure.

Even after a 6-6 finish this season, athletic director John Cunningham had seen enough and opted for a change. The expectation is co-offensive coordinator Nic Cardwell will serve as interim coach heading into the offseason.

Following Satterfield's dismissal, the program issued a statement Sunday morning:

"Scott represented our university with integrity, class and character. He led our program through the transition to the Big 12 Conference and delivered some memorable victories," athletic director John Cunningham said. "At the University of Cincinnati, our standard is to compete for championships, and we have not met that standard over the last four years. We have a proud football tradition and a passionate fan base. We are all in on football and committed to building a program that competes for Big 12 championships and consistently contends for a spot in the College Football Playoff."

With Satterfield out at Cincinnati, interim head coach Nic Cardwell and the bowl-eligible Bearcats await their postseason matchup as they look to close the year with a bowl victory.