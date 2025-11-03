College Football
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Top 10 College Football Rankings: Week 11 Edition
Published Nov. 3, 2025 9:05 p.m. ET
Chris Fallica
FOX Sports Wagering Expert

College football Week 10 ended up being quite entertaining. Previously undefeated Georgia Tech got its first loss, Florida and South Carolina gave Georgia and Ole Miss, respectively, scares and Texas survived Vandy's gutsy comeback.

With that in mind, let's dive into my top 10 rankings ahead of Week 11 and ahead of the first official College Football Playoff reveal.

 

1. Ohio State

Julian Sayin keeps getting better and better. The Buckeyes are headed toward Ann Arbor with an 11-0 mark. I’m sure there won't be too many questions that week about the losing streak to Michigan. 

8-0

2. Indiana 

Are the Hoosiers headed toward a winner-take-all showdown in Indy with Ohio State? Conference title, No. 1 seed in CFB and the Heisman winner? 

9-0

3. Texas A&M

The Aggies have lots of work to be done. Mike Elko's squad has passed all the tests so far, but road games at Missouri and Texas will determine if they will play for their first SEC title and top-four CFP seed.

Previously ranked: 2
8-0

4. Alabama 

The Tide are coming off a welcome idle week after escaping South Carolina with a win. Will LSU get a bounce this week as the Brian Kelly era has ended?

7-1

5. Georgia 

Feels like we’ve seen that game quite a few times this season. This team has a belief within and seemingly makes every big play when needed. Except for that one play that UGA -7 backers were hoping for late. Every game away from Athens has been a challenge this year. I would be surprised if a trip to Starkville didn’t follow suit. 

Previously ranked: 6
7-1
 

6. Oregon

A trip to Kinnick has all the makings of a close one, with Iowa being a trendy underdog this week. But that could also serve as a clear wake-up sign to Dan Lanning and the Ducks, having had two weeks to prepare here. I’d be surprised if they came in here flat. 

Previously ranked: 5
7-1

7. Texas Tech

The Red Raiders are really good. They got a very thorough win in a spot that a lot of people saw as an upset last week against Kansas State. If Jacob Rodriguez isn’t a First Team All-American and a finalist for every defensive player of the year award, then what are we actually doing here? The best game this week is in Lubbock, as they take on No. 8 BYU.

Previously ranked: 10
8-1

8. Ole Miss

It was tricky for a while against South Carolina, but the Gamecocks offense just didn’t have enough to really inflict damage. The final two games against Florida and at Miss State do not look as easy as they once did. 

Previously ranked: 7
8-1

9. Notre Dame 

The Irish got an ugly win at Boston College off the idle week, but a road win is better than a road loss. You can ask Miami and Georgia Tech about that. Jeremiyah Love is on one right now. I'm having a hard time seeing Navy give the Irish a scare here, but crazier things have happened. 

6-2

10. Texas

OK, here’s where I’m gonna take some incoming. The Longhorns have two wins over current top 15 teams and the Vandy score was certainly not indicative of how one-sided that game was. If you’re looking at power ratings, quality wins, and strength of schedule— it's hard to argue Texas doesn’t have a case to be ranked this high. Like, how is Oklahoma ranked ahead of the Longhorns? If Texas can get healthy in the secondary and at running back, is it that farfetched to think the Horns win in Athens and beat A&M? And a 9-3 Texas could have quite an interesting case for the CFP committee, as it would mean wins over Oklahoma, Vandy and either at UGA or an A&M squad— with losses at OSU, at UGA or against A&M and then that one-score game at Florida. Just be ready to have these discussions!

previously unranked
7-2
 

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @chrisfallica.

