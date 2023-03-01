CFP committee adds 3 new members, including Hall of Fame coach Chris Ault
Hall of Fame coach Chris Ault of Nevada, Washington athletic director Jennifer Cohen and Miami (Ohio) athletic director David Sayler are joining the College Football Playoff’s 13-member selection committee next season.
The CFP on Wednesday announced the three new members that would be replacing Wyoming AD Tim Burman, Colorado AD Rick George and former Penn State and NFL player John Urschel on the panel that chooses the four teams that play for the national championship.
CFP executive director Bill Hancock also said North Carolina State AD Boo Corrigan will serve as the chairman of the committee for another season.
New members will serve three-year terms on the committee.
The 2023 season will be the last in which the playoff has a four-team format. The CFP will expand to 12 teams starting with the 2024 season.
Ault did three separate stints as Nevada’s coach from 1976-2012, going 234-108-1. He is credited with inventing the Pistol offense, with a running back lined up behind the quarterback in a shotgun formation.
He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Everything to know about spring college football 2023
- How close is Ohio State to winning a championship?
- Can Michigan clear the new bar it set for itself?
- College football spring storylines: New coaches, QB battles, more
- What departure from Big 12 means for Oklahoma, Texas
- 2023 NFL Draft odds: Will Georgia's Stetson Bennett get selected?NCAA football panel out to shorten games, improve player safety2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 64 best available players
- Ohio State spring football storylines: How close are Buckeyes to a title?Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders getting heavily bet to win 2024 CFPUSC's Caleb Williams reveals which NFL team he'd like to go to
- College football spring games 2023: Schedule, dates, TV, and more to know2023 NFL Draft RB rankings: Bijan Robinson stands out in deep prospect class2023 NFL mock draft: Bryce Young goes first, but strong DL class stands out
- 2023 NFL Draft odds: Will Georgia's Stetson Bennett get selected?NCAA football panel out to shorten games, improve player safety2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 64 best available players
- Ohio State spring football storylines: How close are Buckeyes to a title?Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders getting heavily bet to win 2024 CFPUSC's Caleb Williams reveals which NFL team he'd like to go to
- College football spring games 2023: Schedule, dates, TV, and more to know2023 NFL Draft RB rankings: Bijan Robinson stands out in deep prospect class2023 NFL mock draft: Bryce Young goes first, but strong DL class stands out