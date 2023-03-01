College Football
CFP committee adds 3 new members, including Hall of Fame coach Chris Ault

Updated Mar. 1, 2023 4:12 p.m. EST

Hall of Fame coach Chris Ault of Nevada, Washington athletic director Jennifer Cohen and Miami (Ohio) athletic director David Sayler are joining the College Football Playoff’s 13-member selection committee next season.

The CFP on Wednesday announced the three new members that would be replacing Wyoming AD Tim Burman, Colorado AD Rick George and former Penn State and NFL player John Urschel on the panel that chooses the four teams that play for the national championship.

CFP executive director Bill Hancock also said North Carolina State AD Boo Corrigan will serve as the chairman of the committee for another season.

New members will serve three-year terms on the committee.

The 2023 season will be the last in which the playoff has a four-team format. The CFP will expand to 12 teams starting with the 2024 season.

Ault did three separate stints as Nevada’s coach from 1976-2012, going 234-108-1. He is credited with inventing the Pistol offense, with a running back lined up behind the quarterback in a shotgun formation.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

