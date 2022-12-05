College Football
Caleb Williams, Max Duggan, C.J. Stroud, Stetson Bennett named Heisman finalists
College Football

Caleb Williams, Max Duggan, C.J. Stroud, Stetson Bennett named Heisman finalists

just in

And then there were four. 

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett were announced Monday as finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy. The group will head to New York City, where the award ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

Williams was seen as the clear favorite to win the Heisman heading into Championship Week. Despite USC's loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game, Williams remains the front-runner. Months after transferring from Oklahoma, the sophomore threw for 4,075 yards, ran for 372, and accounted for a school-record 47 touchdowns (37 passing, 10 rushing) with just five turnovers while leading the Trojans to an 11-2 mark. 

Why USC's Caleb Williams will win the Heisman trophy

Why USC's Caleb Williams will win the Heisman trophy
Joel Klatt explains why Trojans QB Caleb Williams is the front-runner to win the Heisman Trophy this year. "He's playing with the confidence that I haven't seen since Kyler Murray."

Duggan might be one of the biggest preseason longshots to be a finalist, as he began the 2022 campaign as the backup for a team that was projected to finish seventh in its conference. He finished the season with 3,321 passing yards, 30 touchdown passes and four interceptions to go with 404 rushing yards and six rushing TDs to lead TCU to a 12-1 record and a playoff bid. 

Stroud quarterbacked a Buckeyes squad that looked dominant for much of the season before falling to Michigan in its final regular-season game. He threw for 3,340 yards, 37 TDs with six interceptions to help Ohio State go 11-1 and earn a CFP berth. 

Bennett gave Georgia's offense just what it needed, as the defending champs were able to ride its defense to a 13-0 record. Following a four-touchdown performance in the SEC title game, Bennett finished the season with 3,425 passing yards and 27 total touchdowns (20 passing, seven rushing). 

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football transfer portal tracker: Shedeur Sanders joining father Deion at CU
College Football

College football transfer portal tracker: Shedeur Sanders joining father Deion at CU

2 hours ago
College football odds: Georgia opens as favorite to win CFP title
College Football

College football odds: Georgia opens as favorite to win CFP title

4 hours ago
Sportsbooks win thanks to Eagles, Bengals; Bettor hits big on CeeDee Lamb TD
National Football League

Sportsbooks win thanks to Eagles, Bengals; Bettor hits big on CeeDee Lamb TD

6 hours ago
Michigan, Ohio State could forever make this the Year of the Big Ten
College Football

Michigan, Ohio State could forever make this the Year of the Big Ten

11 hours ago
College football bowl games 2022: Schedule, analysis, picks for all 43 games
College Football

College football bowl games 2022: Schedule, analysis, picks for all 43 games

17 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes