Caleb Williams, Max Duggan, C.J. Stroud, Stetson Bennett named Heisman finalists

And then there were four.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams , TCU quarterback Max Duggan , Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett were announced Monday as finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy. The group will head to New York City, where the award ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

Williams was seen as the clear favorite to win the Heisman heading into Championship Week. Despite USC's loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game, Williams remains the front-runner. Months after transferring from Oklahoma, the sophomore threw for 4,075 yards, ran for 372, and accounted for a school-record 47 touchdowns (37 passing, 10 rushing) with just five turnovers while leading the Trojans to an 11-2 mark.

Why USC's Caleb Williams will win the Heisman trophy Joel Klatt explains why Trojans QB Caleb Williams is the front-runner to win the Heisman Trophy this year. "He's playing with the confidence that I haven't seen since Kyler Murray."

Duggan might be one of the biggest preseason longshots to be a finalist, as he began the 2022 campaign as the backup for a team that was projected to finish seventh in its conference. He finished the season with 3,321 passing yards, 30 touchdown passes and four interceptions to go with 404 rushing yards and six rushing TDs to lead TCU to a 12-1 record and a playoff bid.

Stroud quarterbacked a Buckeyes squad that looked dominant for much of the season before falling to Michigan in its final regular-season game. He threw for 3,340 yards, 37 TDs with six interceptions to help Ohio State go 11-1 and earn a CFP berth.

Bennett gave Georgia's offense just what it needed, as the defending champs were able to ride its defense to a 13-0 record. Following a four-touchdown performance in the SEC title game, Bennett finished the season with 3,425 passing yards and 27 total touchdowns (20 passing, seven rushing).

