College Football Caleb Williams is still clearly the No. 1 QB in the NFL Draft, Joel Klatt says Updated Nov. 8, 2023 5:58 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Despite falling to No. 5 Washington on Saturday, USC quarterback Caleb Williams played an excellent game. He finished the emotional affair with 312 yards passing (27-of-35) and three TDs, while the Trojans offense put up 42 points.

The only problem? Their defense gave up 52. The loss was USC's third of the season and pushed the Trojans out of the AP Top 25. It also may have sunk Williams' Heisman candidacy.

But Joel Klatt says that Williams shouldn't be viewed any differently despite his team's struggles, and argues that he's still clearly the best QB in the nation.

"He just does so many things well," Klatt said Wednesday on "The Herd."

ADVERTISEMENT

"We've never seen a quarterback that is excellent … in all five categories," Klatt continued. "He can control the game from the pocket, and he can control the game with his mind. … He's got the requisite arm, clearly. He can create outside of the pocket when things break down, and he's a threat with his legs. He's the only guy that I've covered in college football that is excellent in all five categories.

"… You go back to college, there were serious questions about Pat Mahomes coming out of Texas Tech, namely that no one from that offense had succeeded before. … This Caleb Williams draft, he's the first one since Mahomes that you can project those style of traits into the league, and we see how those traits now, not only accentuate your team and your roster but excel at the top end of the sport."

Williams' numbers are among the best in college football: 2,958 yards (69.2 completion percent), 28 TDs and just four interceptions. The only concern on his résumé is his win-loss record, but Klatt is adamant that that's no reason to discount his potential on the next level.

Joel Klatt: Why Caleb Williams is the top prospect in the NFL Draft

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football USC Trojans Caleb Williams

share