Heisman Trophy 2023: Top candidates, voting schedule, past winners and more
Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams has had an excellent season, but the struggles of his USC team appear to have damaged his hopes of a second-straight victory.
That in turn has made the race for the highest individual honor in college football as wide open as ever.
In our latest Heisman Trophy odds story published earlier this week, six players were +2000 or better to win the award.
Even more amazing, none of them were named Caleb Williams.
With a Heisman race that could go any number of ways in the next few weeks, and with legitimate candidates playing from coast to coast, it's time to take a deep dive into the 2023 Heisman race.
Here is everything to know.
Who are the favorites?
Here are the most recent Heisman Trophy odds (as of Nov. 4)
Michael Penix Jr., Washington: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Bo Nix, Oregon: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
J.J. McCarthy, Michigan: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Jordan Travis, Florida State: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Carson Beck, Georgia: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Williams was at +1000 a week ago, but he dropped to +8000 following USC's loss to Washington, even though Williams completed 77% of his passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns in that game.
Another interesting player on the rise — but just outside this list — is Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II. Gordon, who rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-24 win over No. 9 Oklahoma last week, is at +4000. He was at +10000 just two weeks ago.
What is the Heisman schedule?
- Nov. 27: Heisman ballots are distributed
- Dec. 4: Heisman voting deadline
- Dec. 4: Heisman finalists are announced
- Dec. 9: Heisman ceremony (8 p.m. ET)
Who are the past winners?
Here are the last 10 winners:
2022: Caleb Williams, USC, Quarterback
2021: Bryce Young, Alabama, Quarterback
2020: DeVonta Smith, Alabama, Wide Receiver
2019: Joe Burrow, LSU, Quarterback
2018: Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, Quarterback
2017: Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, Quarterback
2016: Lamar Jackson, Louisville, Quarterback
2015: Derrick Henry, Alabama, Running Back
2014: Marcus Mariota, Oregon, Quarterback
2013: Jameis Winston, Florida State, Quarterback
Click here for a full list of Heisman winners.
Why is it called the Heisman Trophy?
The award is named after John W. Heisman, a prominent coach and athletic director in the early 20th century, the award and its iconic trophy are presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.
Who votes for the award?
The award is determined by a select panel of sports journalists, former Heisman winners and other experts.
Has anyone won the Heisman more than once?
Archie Griffin is the only player to ever win the Heisman Trophy more than once. The Ohio State running back won the award in back-to-back years in 1974 and 1975.
Which schools have produced the most Heisman winners?
Nineteen different schools have had multiple players who have won the Heisman Trophy. Currently, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and USC are tied with the most winners at seven (Reggie Bush's 2005 Heisman for USC was vacated). Alabama is next, with four winners.
-
Michigan claims Ohio State, Rutgers, Purdue shared its signs, according to report
CFP Rankings 2023: Respect for Michigan, Big Ten is clear
2023-24 College Football Bowl Projections: Predicting matchups for all 41 games
-
Big Ten reportedly has notified Michigan of potential disciplinary action
Michigan prepared to take Big Ten to court if punished without full investigation
Ex-CFB staffer shared docs with Michigan, showing a Big Ten team had Wolverines' signs
-
College Football Top 25 Week 11: Predictions, betting odds & tv schedule
2023 college football top 10 rankings: Joel Klatt's top 10 teams after Week 10
2023 Heisman Watch: Michael Penix Jr. dazzles; Jalen Milroe enters the mix
-
Michigan claims Ohio State, Rutgers, Purdue shared its signs, according to report
CFP Rankings 2023: Respect for Michigan, Big Ten is clear
2023-24 College Football Bowl Projections: Predicting matchups for all 41 games
-
Big Ten reportedly has notified Michigan of potential disciplinary action
Michigan prepared to take Big Ten to court if punished without full investigation
Ex-CFB staffer shared docs with Michigan, showing a Big Ten team had Wolverines' signs
-
College Football Top 25 Week 11: Predictions, betting odds & tv schedule
2023 college football top 10 rankings: Joel Klatt's top 10 teams after Week 10
2023 Heisman Watch: Michael Penix Jr. dazzles; Jalen Milroe enters the mix