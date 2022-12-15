Bobby Petrino joins UNLV staff as offensive coordinator
Bobby Petrino, known for his high-powered offenses and messy departures, will be UNLV’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the school announced Thursday.
Petrino, who spent the past three seasons at FCS-level Missouri State, will be part of new UNLV coach Barry Odom’s staff. Odom was hired Dec. 6 to replace Marcus Arroyo, who was fired after the Rebels went 5-7 this season.
Petrino is 175-119 over 14 seasons as an FBS head coach, taking Louisville to eight bowl appearances over two stints and Arkansas to three bowls. Under Petrino, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson won the Heisman Trophy in 2016.
With all his success, Petrino also had his share of controversies.
He signed a 10-year contract with Louisville before the 2006 season but left a year later for the Atlanta Falcons. After a 3-10 start in 2007, he left Atlanta for Arkansas.
Petrino twice won at least 10 games there with two New Year’s Six bowl appearances, but he was fired in 2012. He lied about a motorcycle accident involving a female staffer and had failed to disclose when she was hired that the two were in an extramarital relationship.
After coaching Western Kentucky in 2013, Petrino returned to Louisville for five seasons. The Cardinals won at least eight games in each of the first four years but Petrino was fired after going 2-8 in 2018.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
