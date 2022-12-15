College Football
Bobby Petrino joins UNLV staff as offensive coordinator
College Football

Bobby Petrino joins UNLV staff as offensive coordinator

1 hour ago

Bobby Petrino, known for his high-powered offenses and messy departures, will be UNLV’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, the school announced Thursday.

Petrino, who spent the past three seasons at FCS-level Missouri State, will be part of new UNLV coach Barry Odom’s staff. Odom was hired Dec. 6 to replace Marcus Arroyo, who was fired after the Rebels went 5-7 this season.

Petrino is 175-119 over 14 seasons as an FBS head coach, taking Louisville to eight bowl appearances over two stints and Arkansas to three bowls. Under Petrino, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson won the Heisman Trophy in 2016.

With all his success, Petrino also had his share of controversies.

He signed a 10-year contract with Louisville before the 2006 season but left a year later for the Atlanta Falcons. After a 3-10 start in 2007, he left Atlanta for Arkansas.

Petrino twice won at least 10 games there with two New Year’s Six bowl appearances, but he was fired in 2012. He lied about a motorcycle accident involving a female staffer and had failed to disclose when she was hired that the two were in an extramarital relationship.

After coaching Western Kentucky in 2013, Petrino returned to Louisville for five seasons. The Cardinals won at least eight games in each of the first four years but Petrino was fired after going 2-8 in 2018.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Read more:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football transfer portal tracker: Michigan adds another impact transfer
College Football

College football transfer portal tracker: Michigan adds another impact transfer

25 mins ago
Rice vs. Southern Miss best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Rice vs. Southern Miss best bet, odds and how to bet

3 hours ago
Pac-12 college football bowl season best bets
College Football

Pac-12 college football bowl season best bets

4 hours ago
Cincinnati-Louisville best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Cincinnati-Louisville best bet, odds and how to bet

4 hours ago
Oklahoma vs. Florida State best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Oklahoma vs. Florida State best bet, odds and how to bet

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes