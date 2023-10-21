College Football Bo Nix sets NCAA record for most starts, leads Oregon to win over Washington State Updated Oct. 21, 2023 9:36 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Bo Nix threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns while setting the NCAA record for most career starts and No. 9 Oregon rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 38-24 victory over Washington State on Saturday.

Nix started in his 54th college game and the Ducks (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) became bowl eligible after a disappointing 36-33 loss at rival Washington last weekend.

Bucky Irving ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns, while also catching a scoring pass from Nix to keep Oregon undefeated at home this season.

Washington State (4-3, 1-3) lost its third straight game. The Cougars were ranked as high as No. 13 in the AP Top 25 Poll earlier this season, but they lost 25-17 to UCLA in Pasadena and then fell 44-6 to Arizona in Pullman last weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The game was billed as a battle between two of the Pac-12's top quarterbacks.

Nix, a Heisman hopeful, went into the game averaging 299.3 yards passing a game — third in the league behind Washington's Michael Penix and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.

With his 54th start, Nix — who transferred to Oregon from Auburn before the 2022 season — passed Boise State's Kellen Moore and Colt McCoy of Texas, who made 53 during their careers.

Washington State's Cameron Ward averaged 296.5 yards a game, ranked 12th in the nation. He threw for 438 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars. Lincoln Victor caught 16 passes for 161 yards.

Nix threw a touchdown pass to Troy Franklin on the team's first series, but it was nullified by a holding call. The drive ended when Camden Lewis' 47-yard field goal attempt went wide left.

The Cougars, who were nearly 20-point underdogs earlier in the week, scored first on Dean Janikowski's 36-yard field goal.

But on the next series, Nix connected with Tez Johnson on a 46-yeard pass to get to the Washington State 10. But again, the Ducks were stalled by the Cougars and settled for a 27-yard field goal to tie it at 3.

The Cougars went up 10-3 in the second quarter on Nakia Watson's 4-yard touchdown dash up the middle. The 97-yard drive was highlighted by Ward's 47-yard pass to Kyle Williams.

The Ducks answered with Irving's 2-yard scoring run to once again tie it. The Ducks went ahead on Nix's 2-yard keeper with 44 seconds left in the half, but Washington State narrowed the gap with Janikowski's 33-yard field goal as time ran out.

After Nix found Irving with a 42-yard scoring play to put the Ducks up 24-13, Janikowski made a 50-yard field goal for Washington State.

Irving ran 43 yards for a touchdown before the end of the third quarter. There was a scary moment in the fourth quarter when he went down with an injury, prompting the crowd to chant his name. But he walked, unaided, off the field and was seen laughing on the sideline, but did not return.

Nix threw a 17-yard scoring pass to Johnson with just under nine minutes left to give the Ducks a 38-16 lead.

Ward's only touchdown throw of the game came with 52nd seconds left, when he hit Isaiah Hamilton with a 16-yard pass.

Washington State visits Arizona State on Saturday.

Oregon visits Utah on Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share