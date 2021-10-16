College Football Bijan Robinson, Tyrion Davis-Price highlight Week 7's top college football performers 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Texas' Bijan Robinson has a nose for the end zone.

When he sniffs pay dirt, he's a ravenous, points-hunting machine, and he racks up touchdowns accordingly.

Robinson tallied three TDs in Texas' 32-24 loss to Oklahoma State, and though the 25th-ranked Longhorns couldn't pull off a win, Robinson stole the spotlight with his dazzling performance.

Robinson has been nearly unstoppable through the first half of the season. He has amassed 100 yards in every outing but one and has three multiple-TD games.

If there's a formula for stopping him, defensive coordinators have yet to find it, and Robinson's larger-than-life display has him squarely in contention for this year's Heisman trophy.

But he wasn't the only one who left his mark on Week 7 of the college football season. Here's a look at the top individual performances from Saturday’s games.

Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU

Speaking of touchdowns, LSU's Tyrion Davis-Price saw his fair share Saturday.

He crossed the pylon three times in a back-and-forth battle with Florida and had a whopping 287 total yards on the ground (more than double the Gators' team total of 137). That broke Leonard Fournette's school record.

Davis-Price averaged eight yards per tote while posting a long of 40 in LSU's 49-42 victory.

For perspective on how big his day was, Davis-Price came into the affair with 288 yards this season. Have a day, sir.

Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati

Most of the praise for Cincinnati's offense is reserved for Desmond Ridder — and for good reason. The Bearcats' signal-caller is a Heisman favorite and a multidimensional big-play threat.

But Cincinnati can beat opponents in a number of ways, including with the home-run ability of one Jerome Ford. That was on full display Saturday, with Ford gashing UCF's defense for four TDs in the first half.

Ford posted an eye-popping 9.5 yards per carry, riding 20 totes to a grand total of 189 yards in a 56-21 rout.

Isaiah Spiller & Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

Things couldn't have gotten much better for the Aggies in College Station after their massive upset of top-ranked Alabama last week. They salvaged the momentum from their historic win, and it airlifted them to a comfortable 35-14 victory over Missouri.

The ground game was the catalyst. The two-headed monster of Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane ran roughshod all over Mizzou's defense, amassing nearly 300 yards. The former posted 168 yards on 20 carries and a TD, and the latter had 124 yards on 16 carries with two scores.

It was a virtual guarantee: Give one of these two the ball, and good things will happen.

Bo Nix, QB, Auburn

Bo Nix generally makes things look easy, and Saturday might have been his best performance so far this season. He was nearly untouchable, missing the mark on just five of his pass attempts as he tossed for 292 yards and two TDs on a 21-for-26 clip.

The one hiccup was an untimely interception, but overall, the former Alabama Mr. Football was commendable as he guided the Tigers to a 38-23 victory over Arkansas.

