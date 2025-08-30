College Football 'Big Noon Kickoff' Crew Pays Tribute to Lee Corso with Headgear Picks Updated Aug. 30, 2025 11:04 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Beloved coach and college football analyst Lee Corso made his final appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay" on Saturday.

And with that, FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" paid tribute to the iconic broadcaster ahead of Week 1's Texas-Ohio State tilt.

Corso, who turned 90 earlier this month, is one of the founding on-air members of the "College GameDay" program, which debuted in 1987.

He became well known for predicting a game's winner with his choice of team headgear to close the three-hour show. His record through the 2024 season was 286-144, and he has worn the headgear of 69 different teams, according to ESPN.

"Of all the elements of college football that we love, tradition is near the top of that list," FOX Sports' Tom Rinaldi said. "In this case, tradition comes in the form of one man and one ritual. Say the name Lee Corso at any campus across this country, across this last set of decades, and you'll get the same universal reaction: a smile.

"And as that ritual is performed one last time, what greater legacy is there than that?"

Corso made a bold prediction to open his final show, predicting LSU will win this year's College Football Playoff. He spent 28 years as a coach, including 17 seasons as a head coach for Indiana, Louisville and Northern Illinois, before starting his broadcasting career.

FOX Sports gambling expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica also joined the "Big Noon Kickoff" broadcast to share the tale of how Corso gave him his nickname.

The crew then proceeded to pay homage to Corso by each donning the headgear of the schools where they either played or coached: Notre Dame for Brady Quinn, Alabama for Mark Ingram, USC for Matt Leinart and Ohio State for Urban Meyer.

