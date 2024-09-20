'BIG Bets': Can USC cover on the road against Michigan?
Colin Cowherd doesn't just talk football — he makes picks, too.
Cowherd and Jason McIntyre spent part of Thursday revealing their three best bets for Week 4 of the college football season, focusing on three Big Ten teams.
Let's dive into their analysis from "The Herd."
(All times ET)
No. 24 ILLINOIS @ NO. 22 NEBRASKA (8 p.m., Friday, FOX and the FOX Sports app)
Colin's pick: Over 43 points
Colin's thoughts: "Nebraska is the most underrated team in college football. Quarterback Dylan Raiola — three straight games completing over 70% [of his passes]. … Nebraska is absolutely for real, and Brett Bielema's got Illinois undefeated. I think there's some scoring here."
J-Mac's pick: Illinois +8
J-Mac's thoughts: "I think this will be a slobberknocker. I would lean to the Under. … I like the road teams this week. You're gonna give me eight? Illinois is a great defensive team. I think this is gonna be a close one."
NO. 11 USC @ NO. 18 MICHIGAN (3:30 p.m., Saturday, CBS)
Colin's pick: USC -5.5
Colin's thoughts: "Michigan's defensive line is stout, so I think it's an Under play. But Lincoln Riley off a bye week or an off week is 8-3. And Miller Moss? I'm not saying he's the best quarterback Riley has ever had, but he might be the most efficient. … It is a stacked offensive roster."
J-Mac's pick: USC -5.5
J-Mac's thoughts: "I'm riding with you and USC here. The changing of the quarterback [at Michigan] signals to me a little panicky for the new coach Sherrone Moore. I'm just not feeling the vibes there."
NORTHWESTERN @ WASHINGTON (7 p.m., Saturday, FOX and the FOX Sports app)
Colin's pick: Over 42.5 points
Colin's thoughts: "Washington is a very good home team at Husky Stadium. Jedd Fisch, you saw what he did to Arizona in a couple years. Really high-end, smart offensive coach, and their quarterback Will Rogers — again, very competent."
MICHIGAN STATE @ BOSTON COLLEGE (8 p.m., Saturday, ACC Network)
J-Mac's pick: Michigan State +6.5
J-Mac's thoughts: "Everybody is geeked about this Boston College team. They fought Missouri hard last week. … Everybody loves Boston College here, so give me the 'dog Michigan State. I think they go on the road, keep it close and Sparty covers."
