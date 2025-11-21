Big 12 College Football Matchup: How to Watch TCU vs. No. 23 Houston

The No. 23 ranked Houston Cougars host the Texas Christian Horned Frogs in Week 13 of the college football season.

Here's what to look out for in this Big 12 matchup.

When does the game start?

Kickoff is at 4 p.m. ET.

How can I watch?

The game can be watched on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas, home of the Cougars.

What are the two teams' records?

Houston is 8-2 overall and 5-2 in Big 12 play this season, good for fourth in the conference. The Buckeyes have a ranked win over Arizona State. TCU is 6-4 overall and 3-4 in Big 12 play, good for 10th in the conference. The Horned Fogs don't have a ranked win this season.

Who are the standouts for both teams?

For Houston, senior running back Dean Connors has totaled 725 rushing yards, four touchdowns, to go with 23 receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Amare Thomas has a career-high 737 yards on 45 catches, averaging 16.4 yards per reception. For TCU, senior quarterback Josh Hoover has thrown for 2,873 yards and 23 touchdowns. Hoover's go-to pass-catcher is senior receiver Eric McAlister, who leads the Big 12 with 941 receiving yards.