College Football Best college football hype videos ahead of Week 15 Updated Dec. 7, 2024 12:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports Video Team

Welcome to conference championship weekend!

There are six conference title games on Saturday, highlighted by a pair of top-five showdowns as No. 5 Georgia battles No. 2 Texas for the SEC crown, and top-ranked Oregon takes on No. 3 Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Of course, with so many big-time matchups on the slate, teams made it a point to showcase their best hype videos ahead of conference championship weekend. Georgia and Texas both put together must-see videos, while Big 12 title contender Iowa State brought its A-game too!

Here's a look at the top college football hype videos ahead of this weekend:

ADVERTISEMENT

Georgia Bulldogs

No retreat.

That's the theme of this week's hype video from the Georgia Bulldogs, and this one gets started with a bang! Check out the :15 mark where the roof of Mercedes Benz-Stadium opens with the change in the music. Former Georgia standout D'Andre Swift does a great job narrating this video, and his voice combined with the natural sound and music is so enjoyable. The fact that the video showcases Swift's touchdown to win the SEC title over Auburn is perfect.

The music, the locker room speech and the fireworks … it all worked well together to make a perfect experience. Well done, Georgia!

Texas Longhorns

This video is narrated by former Texas All-American Bijan Robinson. He does a good job keeping up the energy along with the music. This video is filled with excitement from start to finish, and best of all, it features so many beautiful shots throughout. Check out the shot selection, especially at the end of the video when there are a lot of fast cuts with the music.

Iowa State Cyclones

This video did an excellent job of painting a picture of the season without a narrator. The video includes great interviews, TV broadcasts and in-game sound to take us to the Big 12 Championship Game. "Dream On" by Aerosmith will always be the RIGHT choice. It never felt like it overpowered the other sound. This is a song that has been used in other hype videos this season, but somehow, it never gets old. The opening and closing shots were both AT&T Stadium, as the video gets fans excited about the championship game.

And just for fun …

Peruna, SMU's adorable miniature Shetland pony mascot, is headed to the game!

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football

share