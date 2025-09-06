College Football Barstool Sports: Top 10 Bitter In-State Rivalry Games in College Football Updated Sep. 6, 2025 6:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

College football rivalries are about more than wins and losses — they're about hatred and pride. And few matchups stir more passion than the Cy-Hawk rivalry game between Iowa and Iowa State.



Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy, Dan "Big Cat" Katz, Brandon Walker, and Kayce Smith recently ranked their Top 10 In-State Rivalries, offering up plenty of juicy and surpirsing picks.

Here's a breakdown of how each of them sees the most bitter in-state rivalries:

Dave Portnoy

1. Alabama-Auburn

2. Mississippi State-Ole Miss

3. Texas-Texas A&M

4. Iowa-Iowa State

5. Michigan-Michigan State

6. BYU-Utah

7. Oklahoma-Oklahoma State

8. Kentucky-Louisville

9. Oregon-Oregon State

10. Washington-Washington State



Portnoy's take: "I think we can all probably agree Alabama-Auburn is the most bitter. … You can argue either way for a bunch of them."

Dan "Big Cat" Katz

1. Alabama-Auburn

2. Washington-Washington State

3. Oklahoma-Oklahoma State

4. Iowa-Iowa State

5. BYU-Utah

6. Akron-Kent State

7. Army-Navy

8. Michigan-Michigan State

9. Toledo-Bowling Green

10. Miami (Fla.)-Florida

Katz's take: "Washington left Washington State. … We've got to give some shouts out to the MACtion. … Army-Navy [is on there] because it's the battle of America. It's a same country rivalry."

Brandon Walker

1. Mississippi State-Ole Miss

2. Alabama-Auburn

3. South Carolina-Clemson

4. Florida State-Miami (Fla.)

5. Iowa-Iowa State

6. Oklahoma-Oklahoma State

7. Kentucky-Louisville

8. Texas-Texas A&M

9. TCU-Baylor

10. Indiana-Purdue

Walker's take: "I forgot BYU-Utah, by the way."

Kayce Smith

1. Alabama-Auburn

2. Texas-Texas A&M

3. South Carolina-Clemson

4. Miami (Fla.)-Florida

5. Mississippi State-Ole Miss

6. Iowa-Iowa State

7. Oklahoma-Oklahoma State

8. Michigan-Michigan State

9. Washington-Washington State

10. TCU-SMU

Smith's take: "I think that Auburn-Alabama is always the most heated … But Texas-Texas A&M should be No. 1. I should reorder them."

