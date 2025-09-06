Barstool Sports: Top 10 Bitter In-State Rivalry Games in College Football
College football rivalries are about more than wins and losses — they're about hatred and pride. And few matchups stir more passion than the Cy-Hawk rivalry game between Iowa and Iowa State.
Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy, Dan "Big Cat" Katz, Brandon Walker, and Kayce Smith recently ranked their Top 10 In-State Rivalries, offering up plenty of juicy and surpirsing picks.
Here's a breakdown of how each of them sees the most bitter in-state rivalries:
Dave Portnoy
1. Alabama-Auburn
2. Mississippi State-Ole Miss
3. Texas-Texas A&M
4. Iowa-Iowa State
5. Michigan-Michigan State
6. BYU-Utah
7. Oklahoma-Oklahoma State
8. Kentucky-Louisville
9. Oregon-Oregon State
10. Washington-Washington State
Portnoy's take: "I think we can all probably agree Alabama-Auburn is the most bitter. … You can argue either way for a bunch of them."
Dan "Big Cat" Katz
1. Alabama-Auburn
2. Washington-Washington State
3. Oklahoma-Oklahoma State
4. Iowa-Iowa State
5. BYU-Utah
6. Akron-Kent State
7. Army-Navy
8. Michigan-Michigan State
9. Toledo-Bowling Green
10. Miami (Fla.)-Florida
Katz's take: "Washington left Washington State. … We've got to give some shouts out to the MACtion. … Army-Navy [is on there] because it's the battle of America. It's a same country rivalry."
Brandon Walker
1. Mississippi State-Ole Miss
2. Alabama-Auburn
3. South Carolina-Clemson
4. Florida State-Miami (Fla.)
5. Iowa-Iowa State
6. Oklahoma-Oklahoma State
7. Kentucky-Louisville
8. Texas-Texas A&M
9. TCU-Baylor
10. Indiana-Purdue
Walker's take: "I forgot BYU-Utah, by the way."
Kayce Smith
1. Alabama-Auburn
2. Texas-Texas A&M
3. South Carolina-Clemson
4. Miami (Fla.)-Florida
5. Mississippi State-Ole Miss
6. Iowa-Iowa State
7. Oklahoma-Oklahoma State
8. Michigan-Michigan State
9. Washington-Washington State
10. TCU-SMU
Smith's take: "I think that Auburn-Alabama is always the most heated … But Texas-Texas A&M should be No. 1. I should reorder them."
