Barstool Sports: Top 10 Bitter In-State Rivalry Games in College Football

College football rivalries are about more than wins and losses — they're about hatred and pride. And few matchups stir more passion than the Cy-Hawk rivalry game between Iowa and Iowa State.

Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy, Dan "Big Cat" Katz, Brandon Walker, and Kayce Smith recently ranked their Top 10 In-State Rivalries, offering up plenty of juicy and surpirsing picks.

Here's a breakdown of how each of them sees the most bitter in-state rivalries:

Dave Portnoy

1. Alabama-Auburn
2. Mississippi State-Ole Miss
3. Texas-Texas A&M 
4. Iowa-Iowa State
5. Michigan-Michigan State
6. BYU-Utah 
7. Oklahoma-Oklahoma State 
8. Kentucky-Louisville
9. Oregon-Oregon State
10. Washington-Washington State

Portnoy's take: "I think we can all probably agree Alabama-Auburn is the most bitter. … You can argue either way for a bunch of them."

Dan "Big Cat" Katz

1. Alabama-Auburn
2. Washington-Washington State 
3. Oklahoma-Oklahoma State
4. Iowa-Iowa State
5. BYU-Utah  
6. Akron-Kent State
7. Army-Navy 
8. Michigan-Michigan State 
9. Toledo-Bowling Green
10. Miami (Fla.)-Florida

Katz's take: "Washington left Washington State. … We've got to give some shouts out to the MACtion. … Army-Navy [is on there] because it's the battle of America. It's a same country rivalry."

Brandon Walker

1. Mississippi State-Ole Miss 
2. Alabama-Auburn
3. South Carolina-Clemson 
4. Florida State-Miami (Fla.) 
5. Iowa-Iowa State
6. Oklahoma-Oklahoma State  
7. Kentucky-Louisville
8. Texas-Texas A&M 
9. TCU-Baylor
10. Indiana-Purdue

Walker's take: "I forgot BYU-Utah, by the way."

Kayce Smith

1. Alabama-Auburn
2. Texas-Texas A&M
3. South Carolina-Clemson 
4. Miami (Fla.)-Florida 
5. Mississippi State-Ole Miss  
6. Iowa-Iowa State
7. Oklahoma-Oklahoma State 
8. Michigan-Michigan State
9. Washington-Washington State
10. TCU-SMU

Smith's take: "I think that Auburn-Alabama is always the most heated … But Texas-Texas A&M should be No. 1. I should reorder them."

