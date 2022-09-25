College Football
AP Top 25: Vols, Wolfpack join top 10; Florida State returns
College Football

AP Top 25: Vols, Wolfpack join top 10; Florida State returns

1 hour ago

Tennessee and North Carolina State broke into the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, and Florida State is back in the rankings for the first time in four years.

Georgia remained No. 1 and received 55 of 63 first-place votes in the Top 25, presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Alabama (four first-place votes), No. 3 Ohio State (four first-place votes), No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson all held their places.

Oklahoma’s upset loss to Kansas State created room for teams to move up, like Southern California to No. 6 and Kentucky to No. 7.

Tennessee moved up three spots to No. 8, its best ranking since 2006 and first top-10 appearance since a few weeks at ninth in the first half of 2016. That was the last time the Volunteers started 4-0. The Vols knocked Florida out of the rankings by snapping a five-game losing streak in the rivalry.

Oklahoma State remained at nine and North Carolina State jumped two spots to No. 10. The Wolfpack have their best ranking since they were 10th in 2002.

Texas Tech upsets No. 22 Texas in overtime — RJ Young reacts | Number One College Football Show

Texas Tech upsets No. 22 Texas in overtime — RJ Young reacts | Number One College Football Show
RJ Young reacts to the Texas Tech Red Raiders upsetting the No. 22 Texas Longhorn 37-34 in Week 4.

Texas and Miami both dropped out of the rankings after being beaten by unranked teams to fall to 2-2. The Longhorns blew a 14-point lead second-half lead and lost in overtime at Texas Tech, while Miami, which started the season at No. 16, was upended by four-touchdown underdog Middle Tennessee State.

While the Hurricanes and Gators slipped out, No. 23 Florida State (4-0) moved in. The Seminoles are off to their best start since 2015 and in the AP Top 25 for the first time since beginning the 2018 season No. 19, snapping a streak of 69 straight polls unranked.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 4: Top 25 betting results
College Football

College football odds Week 4: Top 25 betting results

44 mins ago
College football rankings: Michigan joins top 4, several new teams make list
College Football

College football rankings: Michigan joins top 4, several new teams make list

14 hours ago
Heisman Watch: Bryce Young reminds us why he won it last season
College Football

Heisman Watch: Bryce Young reminds us why he won it last season

16 hours ago
Adrian Martinez runs for 4 TDs, K-State stuns No. 6 Sooners 41-34
College Football

Adrian Martinez runs for 4 TDs, K-State stuns No. 6 Sooners 41-34

16 hours ago
CFB top plays: Michigan tops Maryland; K-State stuns Oklahoma
College Football

CFB top plays: Michigan tops Maryland; K-State stuns Oklahoma

17 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes